World champion Springboks to host Italy in 2025, Moerat to miss November tour

WORLD CHAMPIONS SOUTH Africa will host Italy in a two-Test series next year, a South Africa Rugby official confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

“The Azzurri are coming here next July for two Tests,” the official said, ahead of an announcement by the country’s governing body.

No match dates have been set, nor venues chosen. The Springboks played in Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Mbombela this year.

South Africa will also host a second-tier rugby union nation — most likely Georgia — during July.

Italy had their most successful Six Nations campaign this year — beating Scotland and Wales, drawing with France and losing to England and Ireland.

South Africa have beaten Italy 15 times and lost once since first meeting in Rome in 1995, the year the Springboks won the first of a record four Rugby World Cup titles.

The last Test between the countries was two years ago in Genoa, where the visitors triumphed 63-21.

Meanwhile, a knee operation has ruled lock forward Salmaan Moerat out of South Africa’s upcoming November tour.

The Springboks face Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 November, England in London six days later and Wales in Cardiff on 23 November.

Scotland and England were among six countries defending champions South Africa beat in France last year to win the Rugby World Cup a record fourth time.

Moerat plays for the Cape Town-based Stormers and assistant coach Dawie Snyman told the South Africa media that “Salmaan will be available (only) at the end of November”.

The 26-year-old made seven appearances for the Springboks this year, captaining the team on three occasions when regular skipper Siya Kolisi was rested.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is likely to choose his two locks from Eben Etzebeth, who last month became the most capped Springbok with 128 Test appearances, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn.

– © AFP 2024