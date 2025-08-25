South Africa recall Jasper Wiese for New Zealand, but brother Cobus misses out

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE recalled No 8 Jasper Wiese for two Rugby Championship Tests in New Zealand during September, but there is no place for younger brother Cobus.

Jasper Wiese will be available only for the second match, in Wellington on 13 September, with a four-Test ban ruling him out of the first in Auckland on 6 September.

The suspension followed his sending off for head-butting an Italian opponent during an international in Gqeberha last month.

In his absence, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has used several different players, including brother Cobus against Georgia in another warm-up match for the southern hemisphere championship.

But Cobus Wiese was not among 20 forwards in a 36-man squad named by Erasmus on Monday, nor was tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

The 26-year-old has tested positive for an unspecified “non-performance enhancing substance” during random testing by the South African Institute for Drug Free Spor”Ntlabakanye disputes that he has committed an anti-doping violation,” said South Africa Rugby in a statement on Sunday.

Loose forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi, who both missed the victory over Australia in Cape Town last Saturday due to injuries, have been included.

Kolisi was originally ruled out of the tour to New Zealand due to an unspecified “niggle”, but Erasmus said the double Rugby World Cup winner had been “medically cleared to travel”.

Prop/hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels, No 8 Jean-Luc du Preez and 100-cap full-back Willie le Roux, three other absentees against the Wallabies, have also recovered and been selected.

Advertisement

- ‘Massive challenge’ -

Wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle) remained sidelined, though, after sustaining injuries in a shock loss to Australia in Johannesburg two weekends ago.

“The Rugby Championship is wide open with all four teams having won a match in the first two rounds, so this tour is going to be vital for us,” said Erasmus.

“Facing the All Blacks in New Zealand is a massive challenge, but all the teams in this competition are ranked among the top sides in the world, and can beat one another on the day.

“We won our last four matches against the All Blacks dating back to 2023, which marked only the second time in history that we defeated them four times in a row, and that will motivate both teams.”

New Zealand have not lost a Test in Auckland since 1994 and the Springboks last won at Eden Park in 1937.

South Africa squad

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (capt), Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese

Backs

Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

– © AFP 2025