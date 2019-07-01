This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southampton land Birmingham attacker in €16 million deal

Che Adams has joined the Saints, while Matt Targett has linked up with Aston Villa.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 4:41 PM
39 minutes ago 1,162 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4705377
Che Adams, who has joined Southampton from Birmingham City
Che Adams, who has joined Southampton from Birmingham City
Che Adams, who has joined Southampton from Birmingham City

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SIGNED striker Che Adams from Birmingham City and allowed Matt Targett to join Aston Villa.

Adams has agreed to a five-year deal following a fine season for Championship side Birmingham, in which he registered 22 goals and six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Saints claim to have beaten “a number of Premier League suitors” to the 22-year-old’s signature.

“Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level,” said boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“We have been monitoring his progress for some time now. He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players.”

Southampton, who spent a reported £15million (€16.7 million) on Adams, have also sold left-back Targett to Villa for around the same fee.

“We’re very pleased to have Matt join us,” Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club’s website. “He’s a player we have been looking at for a considerable amount of time. 

He fits our criteria of being a young player with experience of playing in the Premier League and having the potential to develop further. He will help make us a stronger defensive unit and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Targett joined Southampton as an eight-year-old and made 63 appearances in all competitions after making his debut in 2014.

“Targett has been an outstanding ambassador for the academy, setting a fine example for future Staplewood graduates,” the club said in a statement.

“Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Matt for his tremendous service and wish him every success in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie