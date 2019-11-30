This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Obafemi has 'a long way to go' and is 'lacking professionalism' according to his Southampton boss

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl responds to Ireland international’s claims that he should be a regular starter in the Premier League.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 6:12 PM
34 minutes ago 2,832 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4913319
Michael Obafemi (left) in action for Southampton.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Michael Obafemi (left) in action for Southampton.
Michael Obafemi (left) in action for Southampton.
Image: EMPICS Sport

SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER RALPH Hasenhuttl says striker Michael Obafemi has a ‘long way to go’ to be considered a regular in his starting XI after accusing the Republic of Ireland international of ‘lacking in professionalism’.

Obafemi claimed he showed enough with his performance in his first Premier League start of the season against Arsenal to warrant further backing by his club boss.

Hasenhuttl, however, was pretty damning in his assessment of a talented prospect who has been hampered by injuries since scoring his first goal last December.

The 19-year-old has made seven appearances so far this term, with one goal to his name after finding the net away to Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

And Hasenhuttl feels he must change his ways off the pitch to ensure he fulfills his talent.

“When you reduce Michael only to his speed then I don’t think you are doing right by him. He has a lot more than speed.

“The last time I saw him he was saving balls, playing with others coming in the red zone, turning and keeping the ball up front.

“It’s something of his game that developed and is based on his fitness and willingness to work hard for the team. He still has a lack of professionalism in his whole life.

“This is a young guy who must learn quickly. If he does this and gets more physical, fit and can make this workload for a longer time, then he has a big future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie