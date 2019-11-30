This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saints rally with late brace to edge out fellow Premier League strugglers Watford

Southampton’s 2-1 win brings them to within two points of safety on the table.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 8:58 PM
52 minutes ago 1,097 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4913510
Danny Ings wheels away after scoring for Southampton.
Image: Mark Kerton
Danny Ings wheels away after scoring for Southampton.
Danny Ings wheels away after scoring for Southampton.
Image: Mark Kerton

IN THE DAY’S late kick-off, Southampton battled back from a goal down to beat fellow strugglers Watford 2-1 at St Mary’s.

Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi lined out for the Saints from the start before he was withdrawn for his fellow Irish team-mate Shane Long in the second-half.

Long hit the woodwork twice in his efforts to help Southampton fight their way back into contention.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Hornets the lead in the first half when he raced through and beat Alex McCarthy.

But Danny Ings equalised with a scrappy close-range finish in the 78th minute, before James Ward-Prowse curled home the winner with eight minutes left.

Watford remain at the foot of the table, six points adrift of 17th place, while Southampton moved up a place to 18th.

The Saints’ first league win since September means they are now just two points away from safety.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie