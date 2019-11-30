Saints rally with late brace to edge out fellow Premier League strugglers Watford

Danny Ings wheels away after scoring for Southampton.

IN THE DAY’S late kick-off, Southampton battled back from a goal down to beat fellow strugglers Watford 2-1 at St Mary’s.

Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi lined out for the Saints from the start before he was withdrawn for his fellow Irish team-mate Shane Long in the second-half.

Long hit the woodwork twice in his efforts to help Southampton fight their way back into contention.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Hornets the lead in the first half when he raced through and beat Alex McCarthy.

But Danny Ings equalised with a scrappy close-range finish in the 78th minute, before James Ward-Prowse curled home the winner with eight minutes left.

Watford remain at the foot of the table, six points adrift of 17th place, while Southampton moved up a place to 18th.

The Saints’ first league win since September means they are now just two points away from safety.

