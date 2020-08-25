This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southern Kings withdraw from remainder of Pro14 season

South African franchise would need additional €325,000 to finish out the year.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 12:06 PM
50 minutes ago 2,384 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5185347
Kings were bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 with just one win and 12 losses.
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO
Kings were bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 with just one win and 12 losses.
Kings were bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 with just one win and 12 losses.
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO

STRUGGLING SOUTHERN KINGS have officially withdrawn from the remainder of the 2020 Pro14 season to avoid incurring further debts.

The South African team will also not take part in the Currie Cup or any other domestic competition when rugby resumes after a shutdown since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kings were bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 with just one win and 12 losses.

Apart from financial problems, the Kings would not have been able to fulfil fixtures with European teams as the South African borders have been closed to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As there was no contractual requirement for the Kings to resume short-term participation in the Guinness Pro14 competition, because of air travel restrictions, and as the Kings had no other commercial commitments to honour, the most prudent decision was to withdraw,” Kings chairman Andre Rademan said.

“It would require additional loans or extra shareholder investments of 6.5 million rand (€325,000)” to continue playing this year,” Rademan said.

“This may not be a popular decision, but in the current circumstances it is the right decision.

“It is obviously very disappointing news for the players and management who, like all rugby professionals, were desperate to resume playing,

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“However, the board believed that further investment in 2020 with zero commercial return would be reckless in the extreme.

“We now have time to consider what is the best way forward for rugby in the Eastern Province (Cape) in this fluid and financially challenging environment.” 

The South African outfit joined the Pro14 in 2017 after being dumped from Super Rugby when the elite southern hemisphere competition was trimmed from 18 teams to 15.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie