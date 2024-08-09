Spain beat France in classic final to win Olympic men's football gold

SUPER SUB SERGIO Camello struck twice in extra time to settle a remarkable Olympic men’s football final on Friday as Spain beat France 5-3 to take gold after Thierry Henry’s hosts had earlier staged a dramatic comeback.

It had looked as though Spain were going to run away with victory at the Parc des Princes in Paris when they recovered from conceding an early goal to lead 3-1 by half-time.

Enzo Millot put France in front, but a Fermin Lopez brace and an Alex Baena free-kick turned the final completely on its head.

However, France staged a memorable comeback with Maghnes Akliouche pulling a goal back before Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a stoppage-time penalty awarded following a VAR review.

That took the final into extra time, where Rayo Vallecano forward Camello emerged as the hero by giving Spain the lead again in the 100th minute of an absorbing game, and then running away to seal their victory at the death.

Silver medallists in Tokyo three years ago, it is the second time Spain have won Olympic men’s football gold after their victory in Barcelona in 1992 with a squad featuring Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

France had hoped for a second gold of their own, 40 years after winning in Los Angeles, but instead have to settle for silver.

The victory completes a glorious summer on the pitch for Spain’s men after their triumph at the Euros in Germany last month. They also recently won the Under-19 Euros by getting the better of France in the final.

However, Henry’s team can leave with their heads held high at the end of a classic match, the scenario of which recalled memories of the 2022 World Cup final which France lost on penalties to Argentina after a similar comeback attempt.

Brazil and USA will face off in the women’s gold medal match tomorrow.

