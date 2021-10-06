Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Barcelona midfielder breaks 85-year-old record to become Spain's youngest ever player

Spain take on Italy in their Nations League semi-final tonight.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 7:48 PM
6 minutes ago 409 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5567280
Barcelona's Gavi.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Barcelona's Gavi.
Barcelona's Gavi.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BARCELONA MIDFIELDER GAVI will become the youngest player in the history of the Spain national team tonight when he takes to the field for the Nations league semi-final with Italy aged 17 years and 60 days.

Gavi was named in the starting line-up for the match at the San Siro by coach Luis Enrique despite only having five La Liga appearances to his name.

He breaks an 85-year-old record held by Angel Zubieta Redondo, who donned the Spain jersey for the first time in a 1936 friendly against Czechoslovakia when 17 years and 284 days old.

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps has insisted that he wasn’t interested in any controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe after the star France forward said he wanted more support from his teammates after Les Bleus’ early Euro 2020 exit.

On Tuesday Mbappe said in a long interview with sports daily L’Equipe that he would have liked more from the team after his missed penalty against Switzerland ended world champions France’s European Championship campaign at the last 16 stage.

However, coach Deschamps claimed he hadn’t even read the article, published two days before what should be Mbappe’s 50th cap for his national team, against Belgium in the Nations League semi-finals.

“I don’t know what he said, I didn’t read it and it doesn’t interest me,” Deschamps told reporters.

“I spoke to him and had a discussion with him, and that’s all that matters for me. What’s done is done, you can’t go back into the past.”

France captain Hugo Lloris said that it was time for France to put the Euro flop behind them and look ahead to Thursday’s match in Turin.

“It’s not a good idea to mix competitions. The Euro finished a few months ago and now we’re talking about the Nations League semi-final,” said Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris.

“Playing against a strong team like Belgium makes things better for us. And even though the Nations League is not as important as the World Cup or the Euro, it is a tournament which involves the best teams in Europe.”

Last Thursday, world football’s governing body FIFA held an online summit with its 211 member federations in an attempt to rally support for the idea of a biennial World Cup, but Lloris said that would drain some of the magic from the tournament, which is currently played every four years.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I think it should be a quite rare tournament, so I think playing it every four years helps protect a precious tournament.

“I grew up waiting for the competition every four years and as a player I think it’s always something that you have in your mind. I think it’s a decision that needs to be made thinking about the players, the clubs and the countries.”

© – AFP, 2021 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie