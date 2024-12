Who scored for Ireland in Tuesday's Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales? INPHO Niamh Fahey Anna Patten

Katie McCabe Kyra Carusa

Conor Fogarty retired from the inter-county game this week. How many All-Ireland senior hurling medals did he win? INPHO 6 3

4 5

Who scored Ireland's match-winning try against Australia last Saturday? INPHO Gus McCarthy Caelan Doris

Josh Van Der Flier Hugo Keenan

What injury did champion jockey Jack Kennedy unfortunately suffer last weekend? INPHO Broken leg Fractured ankle

Broken collarbone Fractured wrist

'I take full responsibility for it' - Kylian Mbappe's verdict after Real Madrid's La Liga game midweek. What did he do? Alamy Missed a penalty Scored an own goal

Got sent off Gave away possession for a Bilbao goal

1979 World Snooker champion Terry Griffiths passed away this week. What country was he from? Alamy England Scotland

Wales Australia

Which one of these players did NOT score in Wednesday's Liverpool-Newcastle draw? Alamy Darwin Nunez Alexander Isak

Mohamed Salah Anthony Gordon

Connacht rugby are considering playing a URC game in which GAA stadium next March? INPHO Markievicz Park Pearse Stadiium

Dr Hyde Park MacHale Park

Who managed Sarsfields to their stunning Munster club hurling final victory last Sunday? INPHO Jack Crowley Johnny Crowley

Joe Crowley James Crowley