Let's Get Quizzical

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to the headlines?
5.49pm, 20 Sep 2024
Which Armagh player has been nominated for Footballer of the Year?
Rian O'Neill
Barry McCambridge

Aaron McKay
Oisín Conaty
Italia 90 icon Toto Schillaci died this week. How many goals did he score as he won the Golden Boot at the 1990 World Cup?
5
7

6
8
Who is the new permanent Munster Rugby captain?
Tadhg Beirne
Peter O'Mahony

Conor Murray
Jack Crowley
Which of these WSL clubs is home to more than one Irish player for the new season?
Crystal Palace
Arsenal

Manchester United
Aston Villa
Robbie Brennan is set to become the new Meath football manager. Which Dublin club has he been in charge of recently?
Ballymun Kickhams
Ballyboden St Enda's

Kilmacud Crokes
Na Fianna
Who won the 2024 Irish Open?
Rasmus Hojgaard
Rory McIlroy

Matteo Manassero
Daniel Brown
The Irish women's rugby team enjoyed an impressive win in Belfast last weekend. Who did they beat 36-10?
England
Australia

Italy
USA
This week, Ciara Mageean said her Olympic injury woe left her 'empty' and 'crushed'. What was the nature of the setback?
Foot
Calf

Quad
Achilles
Three of these Manchester United players scored braces against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Name the one who bagged a single goal in the 7-0 win?
Marcus Rashford
Alejandro Garnacho

Antony
Christian Eriksen
Which Galway camogie star was nominated for Senior Player of the Year alongside Cork duo Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes?
Aoife Donohue
Niamh Kilkenny

Niamh Mallon
Carrie Dolan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Emma Duffy
