Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which Armagh player has been nominated for Footballer of the Year? Rian O'Neill Barry McCambridge

Aaron McKay Oisín Conaty

Italia 90 icon Toto Schillaci died this week. How many goals did he score as he won the Golden Boot at the 1990 World Cup? 5 7

6 8

Who is the new permanent Munster Rugby captain? Tadhg Beirne Peter O'Mahony

Conor Murray Jack Crowley

Which of these WSL clubs is home to more than one Irish player for the new season? Crystal Palace Arsenal

Manchester United Aston Villa

Robbie Brennan is set to become the new Meath football manager. Which Dublin club has he been in charge of recently? Ballymun Kickhams Ballyboden St Enda's

Kilmacud Crokes Na Fianna

Who won the 2024 Irish Open? Rasmus Hojgaard Rory McIlroy

Matteo Manassero Daniel Brown

The Irish women's rugby team enjoyed an impressive win in Belfast last weekend. Who did they beat 36-10? England Australia

Italy USA

This week, Ciara Mageean said her Olympic injury woe left her 'empty' and 'crushed'. What was the nature of the setback? Foot Calf

Quad Achilles

Three of these Manchester United players scored braces against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Name the one who bagged a single goal in the 7-0 win? Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho

Antony Christian Eriksen