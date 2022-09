Following his victory at the BMW PGA Championship, Shane Lowry declared the result as a win for who? Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images The Irish The Good Guys

The Real Golfers The Real Gs

Which football club has announced that they will not apply for inclusion in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Galway WFC ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Athlone Town

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Treaty United ©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy Cork City

Munster's opening URC fixture against Cardiff has been postponed due to the scheduled visit of which dignitary? ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson The Pope US President Joe Biden

Miley Cirus King Charles III

Which Scotland international is set to miss his side's Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland due to injury? Steve Welsh/PA Wire/PA Images Scott McTominay Steve Welsh/PA Wire/PA Images Kieran Tierney

Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images Andy Robertson Callum McGregor Callum McGregor

Declan Darcy, who was a key member of Jim Gavin's backroom team during Dublin's successful run, has joined Leinster rugby as a performance coach. What county is he from? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Leitrim Offaly

Dublin Kildare

Wales football manager Robert Page wants to invite which Hollywood actor to the World Cup in Qatar after they delivered an inspiring speech on television? Li Ying/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images Catherine Zeta-Jones James Gasperotti/Zuma Press/PA Images Tom Cruise

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images Elijah Wood Hubert Boesl/DPA/PA Images Michael Sheen

True or false? Graham Potter says he never attended a Champions League tie ahead of his first game in charge of Chelsea this week. Leila Coker/AP/Press Association Images True False

Which of these Kerry footballers is set to miss the 2023 season due to an ACL injury? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Tadhg Morley ©INPHO/James Crombie Jack Barry

©INPHO/James Crombie Joe O’Connor ©INPHO/James Crombie Paudie Clifford

Waterford legend Dan Shanahan has been linked with a coaching position for which inter-county hurling outfit? ©INPHO/James Crombie Westmeath Kerry

Clare Laois