The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against the playoff winner of Portugal v Denmark, Hungary and which other nation in their World Cup qualifying group? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne France England

Spain Armenia

Who scored twice for Shamrock Rovers in their Uefa Conference League victory over Borac Banja Luka on Thursday? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Johnny Kenny ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Neil Farrugia

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Dylan Watts ©INPHO/Tom Maher Darragh Burns

Sarah Rowe has signed for Australian soccer outfit Central Coast Mariners. Which AFLW club does she play for? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Brisbane Lions GWS Giants

Collingwood Geelong Cats

Which Ireland player has been named Player of the Autumn Nations Series? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Josh van der Flier ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Hugo Keenan

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Gus McCarthy ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Sam Prendergast

Which of these Clare veterans announced their retirement from inter-county hurling this week? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Tony Kelly ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Séadna Morey

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Shane O'Donnell ©INPHO/James Crombie John Conlon

True or false? Shane Lowry has been confirmed to take part in the 2025 Irish Open. ©INPHO/Ben Brady True False

Eileen Gleeson is to leave her role as manager of the women's Republic of Ireland team. When was she first appointed as the interim boss? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 2022 2024

2023 2021

Which of these Cork football legends will be inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame? INPHO Larry Tompkins ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Colin Corkery

©INPHO/James Crombie Noel O'Leary ©INPHO/Alan Betson Tony Davis

Former Ulster winger Aaron Sexton is hoping to make a breakthrough in which other professional sport? ©INPHO/James Crombie Tennis Soccer

American Football Baseball