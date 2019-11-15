Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Sean Maguire scored his first Ireland goal last night, but where does he play his club football? Cork City Preston North End

Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

Conor McKenna's Essendon boss is 'really disappointed' in the Tyrone man for lining out in a club GAA match. What is the name of his club on home soil? Moy Pomeroy

Edendork Eglish

Which of the following Leinster players made their Ireland debut on Sunday? Linda Djougang Judy Bobbett

Michelle Claffey Sene Naoupu

Ireland's Jason Smyth won yet another World Para Athletics Championships title in the T13 100m on Wednesday. Which county does he hail from? Down Derry

Antrim Fermanagh

What type of injury forced Paul Dunne to withdraw from European Tour Q-School this week? Wrist Back

Foot Head

The All-Ireland senior ladies club football final takes place at Parnell Park next Saturday evening. Who are the reigning champions? Carnacon Donaghmoyne

Mourneabbey Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Saracens have been in the headlines quite a bit this week - which former Irish player is director of rugby there? Conor O'Shea Mark McCall

Felix Jones Ronan O'Gara

Who was named Man of the Match as East Kerry dethroned Dr Croke's in the Kingdom on Sunday? David Clifford Dara Roche

Dan O’Donoghue Paudie Clifford

Troy Parrott made his Ireland senior debut this week. What age is the Dubliner? 16 18

19 17