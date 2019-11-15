Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
7 minutes ago 536 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4892831

Sean Maguire scored his first Ireland goal last night, but where does he play his club football?
Cork City
Preston North End

Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday
Conor McKenna's Essendon boss is 'really disappointed' in the Tyrone man for lining out in a club GAA match. What is the name of his club on home soil?
Moy
Pomeroy

Edendork
Eglish
Which of the following Leinster players made their Ireland debut on Sunday?
Linda Djougang
Judy Bobbett

Michelle Claffey
Sene Naoupu
Ireland's Jason Smyth won yet another World Para Athletics Championships title in the T13 100m on Wednesday. Which county does he hail from?
Down
Derry

Antrim
Fermanagh
What type of injury forced Paul Dunne to withdraw from European Tour Q-School this week?
Wrist
Back

Foot
Head
The All-Ireland senior ladies club football final takes place at Parnell Park next Saturday evening. Who are the reigning champions?
Carnacon
Donaghmoyne

Mourneabbey
Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Saracens have been in the headlines quite a bit this week - which former Irish player is director of rugby there?
Conor O'Shea
Mark McCall

Felix Jones
Ronan O'Gara
Who was named Man of the Match as East Kerry dethroned Dr Croke's in the Kingdom on Sunday?
David Clifford
Dara Roche

Dan O’Donoghue
Paudie Clifford
Troy Parrott made his Ireland senior debut this week. What age is the Dubliner?
16
18

19
17
A helmet-swinging fight marred the meeting of the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. But who won the NFL game?
Browns
Steelers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

