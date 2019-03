Which Leinster flanker was ruled out for the rest of the season through injury this week? Inpho Dan Leavy Inpho Rhys Ruddock

Inpho Josh van der Flier Inpho Scott Penny

Name the Tyrone forward who quit the senior inter-county panel citing a lack of game time. Inpho Ronan O'Neill Connor McAliskey

Mark Bradley Kieran McGeary

Conor Hourihane's brilliant free-kick earned Mick McCarthy's Ireland a 1-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday night. Which club does the midfielder play for? Inpho Sunderland Ipswich

Stoke City Aston Villa

Which side were crowned 2019 Basketball Ireland Super League champions last Sunday? Sportsfile UCD Marian Tralee Warriors

Neptune Templeogue

Paul O'Connell this week confirmed his departure from Stade Francais. Which French club has he been linked with a move to? Inpho Toulon Toulouse

Racing 92 Bordeaux

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed Man United manager on a permanent basis on Thursday. How many goals did the former striker score for the Red Devils? PA 106 116

126 136

Ailish Considine will this weekend appear in the AFLW Grand Final for Adelaide Crows, but what county is the 26-year-old from? AFL Dublin Kerry

Cork Clare

Cork teenager James Power recorded the fourth victory of his nascent boxing career on Saturday night, before returning to school on Monday to complete which Leaving Cert exam? James Power Irish oral French oral

Art practical Spanish aural

Joey Carbery's new two-year Munster contract sees the out-half committed to the province until June 2022. How many Test caps has the 23-year-old won? Inpho 16 17

18 19