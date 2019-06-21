TagsSee other tags
Know your sport? The weekly quiz is here waiting for you
Knowledge of World Cups past, present and future will be an advantage.
Sunday night feels an awfully long time ago. Can you remember who won the US Open?
Gary Woodward
Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
Former Cork hurler Paul Tierney set a record pace of six days, six hours and two minutes as he completed an astounding endurance mountain run in what country yesterday?
Ireland
England
Scotland
Wales
Irish tennis umpire Fergus Murphy was berated by Nick Nyrgios this week. What final insult did the outspoken Australian level him with?
'Your hat looks ridiculous'
'Your voice gives me a headache'
'G'wan with your 'fault' ya auld Jackeen'
'Your eyebrows are weird'
Former Uefa president Michel Platini was questioned this week after revealing that, ahead of the 2022 World Cup host vote, he met for lunch with current Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and which influential Frenchman?
Jacques Chirac
Nicolas Sarkozy
Francois Hollande
Emmanuel Macron
Can you name the sportswear manufacturer who this week lost an EU legal battle to trademark a design as it was 'not distinctive enough'?
Adidas
Nike
Under Armour
Lotto
Each of these men have captained England's international rugby team, but which of them was included in the truncated provisional pre-World Cup training squad named by Eddie Jones this week?
Owen Farrell
Chris Robshaw
George Ford
Dylan Hartley
Brazil legend Marta this week passed Miroslav Klose's World Cup goalscoring record. How many has she netted before lining out for her country again tomorrow?
17
18
19
20
In an unusual twist, which English outfit this week confirmed that they are on trial with Wes Hoolahan and not the other way around?
Oxford United
Carlisle United
Cambridge United
Grimsby Town
This Ireland U20 player was bitten by an opponent during their meeting with England on Monday evening.
Aaron O'Sullivan
Niall Murray
Colm Reilly
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Cavan fever is gripping the nation this summer as the Breffni boys prepare to take on Donegal in the Ulster SFC final. When was the last time Cavan won the Anglo Celt Cup?
1947
1987
1997
2007
