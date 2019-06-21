This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Know your sport? The weekly quiz is here waiting for you

Knowledge of World Cups past, present and future will be an advantage.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
Sunday night feels an awfully long time ago. Can you remember who won the US Open?
Gary Woodward
Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
Former Cork hurler Paul Tierney set a record pace of six days, six hours and two minutes as he completed an astounding endurance mountain run in what country yesterday?
Ireland
England

Scotland
Wales
Irish tennis umpire Fergus Murphy was berated by Nick Nyrgios this week. What final insult did the outspoken Australian level him with?
'Your hat looks ridiculous'
'Your voice gives me a headache'

'G'wan with your 'fault' ya auld Jackeen'
'Your eyebrows are weird'
Former Uefa president Michel Platini was questioned this week after revealing that, ahead of the 2022 World Cup host vote, he met for lunch with current Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and which influential Frenchman?
Jacques Chirac
Nicolas Sarkozy

Francois Hollande
Emmanuel Macron
Can you name the sportswear manufacturer who this week lost an EU legal battle to trademark a design as it was 'not distinctive enough'?
Adidas
Nike

Under Armour
Lotto
Each of these men have captained England's international rugby team, but which of them was included in the truncated provisional pre-World Cup training squad named by Eddie Jones this week?
Owen Farrell
Chris Robshaw

George Ford
Dylan Hartley
Brazil legend Marta this week passed Miroslav Klose's World Cup goalscoring record. How many has she netted before lining out for her country again tomorrow?
17
18

19
20
In an unusual twist, which English outfit this week confirmed that they are on trial with Wes Hoolahan and not the other way around?
Oxford United
Carlisle United

Cambridge United
Grimsby Town
This Ireland U20 player was bitten by an opponent during their meeting with England on Monday evening.
Aaron O'Sullivan
Niall Murray

Colm Reilly
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Cavan fever is gripping the nation this summer as the Breffni boys prepare to take on Donegal in the Ulster SFC final. When was the last time Cavan won the Anglo Celt Cup?
1947
1987

1997
2007
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
BRONZE
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
SILVER
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
The less said the better.
Share your result:

