Know your sport? The weekly quiz is here waiting for you

Sunday night feels an awfully long time ago. Can you remember who won the US Open? Gary Woodward Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods Gary Woodland

Former Cork hurler Paul Tierney set a record pace of six days, six hours and two minutes as he completed an astounding endurance mountain run in what country yesterday? Ireland England

Scotland Wales

Irish tennis umpire Fergus Murphy was berated by Nick Nyrgios this week. What final insult did the outspoken Australian level him with? 'Your hat looks ridiculous' 'Your voice gives me a headache'

'G'wan with your 'fault' ya auld Jackeen' 'Your eyebrows are weird'

Former Uefa president Michel Platini was questioned this week after revealing that, ahead of the 2022 World Cup host vote, he met for lunch with current Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and which influential Frenchman? Jacques Chirac Nicolas Sarkozy

Francois Hollande Emmanuel Macron

Can you name the sportswear manufacturer who this week lost an EU legal battle to trademark a design as it was 'not distinctive enough'? Adidas Nike

Under Armour Lotto

Each of these men have captained England's international rugby team, but which of them was included in the truncated provisional pre-World Cup training squad named by Eddie Jones this week? Owen Farrell Chris Robshaw

George Ford Dylan Hartley

Brazil legend Marta this week passed Miroslav Klose's World Cup goalscoring record. How many has she netted before lining out for her country again tomorrow? 17 18

19 20

In an unusual twist, which English outfit this week confirmed that they are on trial with Wes Hoolahan and not the other way around? Oxford United Carlisle United

Cambridge United Grimsby Town

This Ireland U20 player was bitten by an opponent during their meeting with England on Monday evening. Aaron O'Sullivan Niall Murray

Colm Reilly Dylan Tierney-Martin