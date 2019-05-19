Oasis-inspired chant for Frank Lampard, Mayo fans in New York and more Tweets of the week

1. Christina – Mayo fans in New York

Source: Christina Twitter Page.

2. Cillian Sheridan

Source: Cillian Sheridan Twitter Page.

3. Alex Goode

Source: Alex Goode Twitter Page.

4. Derby County

Stop Crying Frank Lampard.



😂 pic.twitter.com/5ukg8tEgtq — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 15, 2019

5. Stephen Elliott

Source: Stephen Elliott Twitter Page.

6. Brian Fenton

Moments like this happen too rarely. You couldn’t write it..



RIP Anton

💙 https://t.co/pQCRAvLXhd — Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) May 17, 2019

7. Derek Seguin

Just me or is this one helluva high five? pic.twitter.com/BMKMxuAwYO — Derek Seguin (@TheDerekSeguin) May 16, 2019

8. Bohemian FC

Sorry pal, the role of fox in the box is already occupied by Dinny Corcoran. 🦊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8HE9B65tG3 — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) May 17, 2019

9. Simon Zebo

What a babe 😍 pic.twitter.com/NJzNhaqF9g — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) May 16, 2019

