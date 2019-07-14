Simon Zebo captures Donnacha Ryan's modelling skills and more Tweets of the week

1. Ina O’Sullivan
I found my runners https://t.co/q4PPL5inqK— Ina O'Sullivan (@SullivanIna) July 10, 2019
2. Simon Zebo
Incredible facials 😂— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) July 8, 2019
Offload master 🌚😂 pic.twitter.com/kwkXrS0Lg7
3. Manchester City
New trim, same @LeroySane19 🌊🌊— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 12, 2019
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/s365H0OunK
4. Astasia Williams
Alex Morgan. The Queen. pic.twitter.com/GcwosCA2Xx— Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) July 10, 2019
5. Peter Crouch
6. Eddie Brennan
7. The GAA
Shane O Regan with a ridiculous catch and an even better finish for @OfficialCorkGAA. pic.twitter.com/OWPKuf1CPr— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2019
8. Preston North End
📽️ 🇮🇪 The squad gave hurling a go this afternoon as part of their team bonding session, see how they got on! 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/QDjwrTvqD6— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 9, 2019
9. Simona Halep
10. Joe Stack
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS