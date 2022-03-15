Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 15 March 2022
Barcelona agree major sponsorship deal with Spotify

The club’s stadium will be renamed while Spotify will appear on the front of their jerseys.

By AFP
General view of the Camp Nou.
Image: Gerard Franco
BARCELONA ANNOUNCED ON Tuesday that Spotify will become their main sponsor from next season, with the club’s stadium to be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou from July.

Spotify will also appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts for the next four seasons and on the club’s training shirts for the next three.

Barca have not confirmed how much the sponsorship deal is worth although reports have suggested the club could earn up to €300 million over the four years.

Spotify will replace Rakuten as Barcelona’s main sponsor. The Rakuten deal started in 2017 before being renewed in 2020 until the end of this season.

The club’s president Joan Laporta called the agreement with Spotify a “pioneering” partnership with a “world-renowned organisation”.

“It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started,” Laporta added.

