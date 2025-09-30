Nche starts for Springboks as they eye Rugby Championship title against Argentina

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE recalled prop Ox Nche to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship finale against Argentina at Twickenham as they look to retain their title.

Nche, 30, was a late injury withdrawal from the Springboks’ side that thrashed Argentina 67-30 in Durban last weekend to send them one point clear of New Zealand at the top of the table.

The other changes in the Rugby World Cup holders’ 23 are all on the bench, where coach Rassie Erasmus has again opted for a 5:3 split between forwards and backs.

Bongi Mbonambi provides cover at hooker for Malcolm Marx, with Grant Williams the replacement scrum-half and Jesse Kriel a utility back.

Ox Nche is back as Rassie Erasmus makes a few minor tweaks to the #Springboks side for Saturday's Castle Lager Rugby Championship decider in London 🐂

Catch all the action live on @SSRugby 👍#ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) September 30, 2025

The rest of the matchday squad is unchanged with Eben Etzebeth starting at lock, for his 138th Test, alongside Ruan Nortje.

Captain Siya Kolisi, who will earn his 98th cap, alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in the back row.

In the backline, rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu — who scored a Springbok record 37 points against Argentina last weekend — remains at fly-half, with Cheslin Kolbe and Ethan Hooker the wings.

“This match is a final for us, and we know how dangerous Argentina can be, so we selected combinations we feel will be best suited for this game,” said Erasmus after naming his team in London on Tuesday.

The Springboks only led the Pumas 25-23 at half-time in Durban, with Erasmus saying: “We’re all obviously chasing the perfect game and last Saturday wasn’t the perfect game.

“I mean, 60 minutes into the game, the game was actually in the balance.

“They (Argentina) may be out of the title race, but they have beaten the All Blacks, Wallabies, and British and Irish Lions this season, and it would be a big target for them to defeat us as well, so it’s going to be another hard grind.

“We’ll be in the fortunate position to know exactly what we need to do in the match to win the competition before we take the field as Australia and New Zealand face one another before our match, but we still need to go out there and deliver against a quality outfit.”

Argentina are due to name their side on Thursday.

South Africa:

15. Damian Willemse

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Canan Moodie

12. Damian de Allende

11. Ethan Hooker

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Advertisement

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Ox Nche

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Siya Kolisi (capt)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels

18. Wilco Louw

19. RG Snyman

20. Kwagga Smith

21. Grant Williams

22. Manie Libbok

23. Jesse Kriel

– © AFP 2025