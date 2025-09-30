The rest of the matchday squad is unchanged with Eben Etzebeth starting at lock, for his 138th Test, alongside Ruan Nortje.
Nche starts for Springboks as they eye Rugby Championship title against Argentina
SOUTH AFRICA HAVE recalled prop Ox Nche to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship finale against Argentina at Twickenham as they look to retain their title.
Nche, 30, was a late injury withdrawal from the Springboks’ side that thrashed Argentina 67-30 in Durban last weekend to send them one point clear of New Zealand at the top of the table.
The other changes in the Rugby World Cup holders’ 23 are all on the bench, where coach Rassie Erasmus has again opted for a 5:3 split between forwards and backs.
Bongi Mbonambi provides cover at hooker for Malcolm Marx, with Grant Williams the replacement scrum-half and Jesse Kriel a utility back.
The rest of the matchday squad is unchanged with Eben Etzebeth starting at lock, for his 138th Test, alongside Ruan Nortje.
Captain Siya Kolisi, who will earn his 98th cap, alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in the back row.
In the backline, rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu — who scored a Springbok record 37 points against Argentina last weekend — remains at fly-half, with Cheslin Kolbe and Ethan Hooker the wings.
“This match is a final for us, and we know how dangerous Argentina can be, so we selected combinations we feel will be best suited for this game,” said Erasmus after naming his team in London on Tuesday.
The Springboks only led the Pumas 25-23 at half-time in Durban, with Erasmus saying: “We’re all obviously chasing the perfect game and last Saturday wasn’t the perfect game.
“I mean, 60 minutes into the game, the game was actually in the balance.
“They (Argentina) may be out of the title race, but they have beaten the All Blacks, Wallabies, and British and Irish Lions this season, and it would be a big target for them to defeat us as well, so it’s going to be another hard grind.
“We’ll be in the fortunate position to know exactly what we need to do in the match to win the competition before we take the field as Australia and New Zealand face one another before our match, but we still need to go out there and deliver against a quality outfit.”
Argentina are due to name their side on Thursday.
South Africa:
15. Damian Willemse
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Canan Moodie
12. Damian de Allende
11. Ethan Hooker
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
9. Cobus Reinach
1. Ox Nche
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Siya Kolisi (capt)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi
17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
18. Wilco Louw
19. RG Snyman
20. Kwagga Smith
21. Grant Williams
22. Manie Libbok
23. Jesse Kriel
– © AFP 2025
