Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

'Can’t speak highly enough of him' - Kane insists Spurs players are backing Conte

The England captain says the club have not given up on a top-four finish.

By Press Association Monday 14 Mar 2022, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 598 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5711075
Harry Kane pictured with Antonio Conte.
Image: PA
Harry Kane pictured with Antonio Conte.
Harry Kane pictured with Antonio Conte.
Image: PA

HARRY KANE INSISTS he and his Tottenham team-mates “cannot speak highly enough” of head coach Antonio Conte.

England captain Kane, widely expected to join Manchester City last summer in his pursuit of major honours, also said that while Conte’s evolution would take time, the club had not given up on a top-four finish this season.

Kane, whose side play at Brighton on Wednesday, told Sky Sports: “It’s not a quick fix that happens overnight, it takes time and understanding.

“He (Conte) needs to talk to the club and chairman and to see what direction we need to go as a club. We can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Kane admitted his form dipped at the start of the season following last summer’s speculation, but said he is continuing to improve as a player under Conte.

“It was no time to panic or sulk,” Kane said. “It was a time to work hard and since Antonio’s come in, we’ve had a good understanding with each other. As a player, if you’re improving under a coach, that’s the most important thing.

“I definitely feel like I’m improving and the team is with Antonio. That motivates you to be even better. Hopefully we can end the season and give the top four a real go.”

It remains to be seen whether Kane will remain at the club beyond this season if a strong late challenge for a Champions League place fails to materialise.

Tottenham sit eighth in the table after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Kane added: “Personally, you want to be in the best competitions in the world. My focus is on this year, getting top four is the most important goal for us now.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There are 11 games left and if we can get on a run, this is more than possible. That’s all I can control and that’s all the manager can control as well. Let’s see where we end up.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie