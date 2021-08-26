Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Kane begins rebuilding Tottenham bridges with brace in Pacos victory

Spurs secured their place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,489 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5532935
Harry Kane feels the love from Spurs supporters.
Image: PA
Harry Kane feels the love from Spurs supporters.
Harry Kane feels the love from Spurs supporters.
Image: PA

HARRY KANE FELT the love of the Tottenham fans again as he enjoyed the perfect return with two goals in a 3-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira which booked a spot in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

A day after the England captain announced he would be staying at his boyhood club after a coveted move to Manchester City never materialised, he went some way to repairing his relationship with a brace that helped overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

The last time Spurs played at their north London home, fans chanted ‘Are you watching Harry Kane?’, with the striker not involved in the Premier League opener against City having failed to report to pre-season training on time.

But all was forgiven against the Portuguese outfit as the 30,000-plus crowd let their star striker know that he was still ‘one of our own’.

Two goals in the opening 35 minutes reminded everyone just why Spurs refused to sell him to City and Giovani Lo Celso’s deflected second-half free-kick sealed the game.

Kane moved his tally to 223 goals for the club and, with his short-term future now sorted, he will have eyes on Jimmy Greaves’ record total of 266 – a marker he could conceivably catch this season.

This night was always going to be about Kane and he could have opened the scoring after just 18 seconds.

Cristian Romero’s long ball over the top was controlled dead by the striker, but he scooped his effort over the top.

He did not need much longer to mark his return with a goal as he powered Spurs ahead on the night in the ninth minute.

Harry Winks retrieved the ball well, played in Bryan Gil and the Spanish winger’s cross was expertly controlled and fired home by Kane.

It was a special reaction by the fans in the stadium, and any worries Kane had about how he would be received following this summer’s transfer saga would have been eased.

His second came 10 minutes before the break as his blocked shot fell to Lo Celso, who tried to fire home a rebound, but the ball found its way back to Kane and he made no mistake.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

If Kane was the star of the show, then Gil, making his home debut following his summer move from Sevilla, was the understudy as he showed why people are so excited by him.

He hit the post with an effort in the first half and then saw another goalbound strike blocked after the restart.

It was a barrage of attacks from Spurs and their third goal came in the 70th minute.

Lo Celso fizzed a free-kick in from a wide right position, which took a nick of Pacos defender Antunes and flew into the corner, with the Argentinian being credited with a goal.

Kane left the pitch shortly after to a hero’s reception and could have been in no doubt that he is still loved at the club he actively tried to leave this summer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie