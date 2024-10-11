Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Robbie Brady scored Ireland's late winner against Finland last night, but who bagged the earlier equaliser?
Festy Ebosele
Evan Ferguson
Troy Parrott
Liam Scales
Brian Cody's famed club were relegated last weekend. Name them?
James Stephens
Ballyhale Shamrocks
Glenmore
O'Loughlin Gaels
The Irish women's rugby team return to WXV1 action tonight. Who are they playing?
Canada
New Zealand
USA
Australia
There were several Irish players in action at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but who won the tournament?
Nicolas Colsaerts
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Jon Rahm
Stephanie Zambra announced her retirement from football this week. When did she score THAT Puskás-nominated goal?
2012
2014
2013
2015
Leitrim football manager Mickey Graham has stepped down due to 'circumstances beyond his control'. Which county did he guide to Ulster championship glory in 2020?
Donegal
Cavan
Monaghan
Tyrone
Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the NFL season. Name the only other team with a 5-0 record?
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
Who managed Athlone Town to historic Women's Premier Division glory last weekend?
Eoin Wearen
Tommy Hewitt
Collie O'Neill
Ciarán Kilduff
Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has retired from inter-county hurling. How many All-Ireland senior medals did he win with Tipperary?
Two
Three
One
Four
Leinster and Munster are set for a sold-out showdown at Croke Park tomorrow. Who won last time the provinces met?
Leinster
Munster
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
