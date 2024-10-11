Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Robbie Brady scored Ireland's late winner against Finland last night, but who bagged the earlier equaliser? Festy Ebosele Evan Ferguson

Troy Parrott Liam Scales

Brian Cody's famed club were relegated last weekend. Name them? James Stephens Ballyhale Shamrocks

Glenmore O'Loughlin Gaels

The Irish women's rugby team return to WXV1 action tonight. Who are they playing? Canada New Zealand

USA Australia

There were several Irish players in action at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but who won the tournament? Nicolas Colsaerts Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood Jon Rahm

Stephanie Zambra announced her retirement from football this week. When did she score THAT Puskás-nominated goal? 2012 2014

2013 2015

Leitrim football manager Mickey Graham has stepped down due to 'circumstances beyond his control'. Which county did he guide to Ulster championship glory in 2020? Donegal Cavan

Monaghan Tyrone

Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the NFL season. Name the only other team with a 5-0 record? Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots Green Bay Packers

Who managed Athlone Town to historic Women's Premier Division glory last weekend? Eoin Wearen Tommy Hewitt

Collie O'Neill Ciarán Kilduff

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has retired from inter-county hurling. How many All-Ireland senior medals did he win with Tipperary? Two Three

One Four