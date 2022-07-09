Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 10 July 2022
Advertisement

St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irish star led from start to finish to win the 2014 competition at Royal Liverpool.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 11:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,161 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5813003
Rory McIlroy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy (file pic).
Rory McIlroy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RORY MCILROY is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

McIlroy led from start to finish to win the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, but was prevented from attempting to retain the Claret Jug on the Old Course the following year after suffering an ankle injury playing football.

That means it is 12 years since the world number two last contested an Open at St Andrews, when he started with a brilliant 63, slumped to a second round of 80 in terrible weather and fought back to finish in a tie for third.

“I can’t go into The Open approaching it like I’ve got unfinished business at this golf course,” McIlroy told TheOpen.com. “You know I feel like there’s enough pressure on me anyway without putting more on myself.

“But it’s one that I‘ve been looking forward to for a long, long time — 12 years. I want to just make sure that I’m in the best possible shape to go there.

“I’m playing well, I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played in a long time. I’ve played well in the majors this year without getting the win, but I’ve contended in all of them really. So it’s a good opportunity.”

McIlroy carded a closing 64 to finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Masters and was eighth in the US PGA and fifth in the US Open, the latter performance coming a week after his victory in the Canadian Open.

“I have maybe something to prove to myself and other people, but the way I’m playing I feel like I’m going in there with just as good a chance I’ve had at an Open since I can remember,” McIlroy added.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Even the Open that I won in 2014 seems like a long time ago now as well. So I would love to get my hands on another Claret Jug. Everyone talks about winning an Open Championship, and then winning an Open at St Andrews maybe means that little bit extra.

“St Andrews will feel like the defence I never had, and then hopefully I’m defending at Royal Liverpool again in 2023.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie