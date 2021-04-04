BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 4 April 2021
Advertisement

St Mirren boss believes McGrath can supply the goals and creativity that Ireland are lacking

‘He is easily the best player I’ve ever worked with as a manager.’

By Press Association Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 11:31 AM
12 minutes ago 364 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5400543
Jamie McGrath is in form for St Mirren.
Image: PA
Jamie McGrath is in form for St Mirren.
Jamie McGrath is in form for St Mirren.
Image: PA

ST MIRREN MANAGER Jim Goodwin believes Jamie McGrath deserves a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad on the back of his consistent performances.

McGrath scored his 12th and 13th goals of an impressive season in yesterday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup third-round win over Hamilton Academical.

Ireland are winless in 11 matches under manager Stephen Kenny, and Goodwin – who won one cap for Ireland in his playing days – feels that McGrath deserves a place in the next squad.

He said: “The Republic of Ireland team is crying out for goals and creativity. Stephen Kenny has a hard enough job without me telling him who to pick but Jamie supplies both.

“I think he deserves to be in there ahead of some of the others currently in the squad. He sets the standards in training and if he can keep doing what he is doing he hopefully gets the recognition he deserves from the FAI.

“His first goal on Saturday was outstanding in terms of his technique and his composure. With no disrespect to anyone else, he is easily the best player I’ve ever worked with as a manager.

“All the other players look up to him, not because he’s a shouter and bawler or because he goes flying into tackles, but because of the courage he shows in the way he plays.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

jim-goodwin-file-photo St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin. Source: PA

Goodwin also challenged his players to go a step further than they managed in the League Cup this season. St Mirren knocked out Aberdeen and Rangers before being beaten in the semi-finals and their manager hopes they can get back to Hampden Park in the other cup competition.

He added: “I said to the guys before the game you can win a couple of games and you are in the quarter-final.

“If the draw is kind to you then you have the opportunity of getting back to Hampden again. We would love to emulate what happened in the League Cup when we reached the semis and even go a step further if we can.

“The way the competition is, all the motivation is there to go far.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie