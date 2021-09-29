St Mirren boss reckons Stephen Kenny 'will have a decision to make' about Connor Ronan

JIM GOODWIN IS backing Connor Ronan to emulate St Mirren team-mate Jamie McGrath by playing his way into contention for an Ireland call-up.

Ronan has already represented the Boys in Green at U21 level, with the English-born playmaker winning nine caps during the managerial reign of current senior boss Stephen Kenny.

Ahead of tomorrow’s announcement of Kenny’s squad for the October fixtures against Azerbaijan and Qatar, Goodwin has hailed the impact of a player who joined the Scottish Premiership club on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Making his third appearance for St Mirren, Ronan – having recently returned from a broken metatarsal sustained while on loan at Grasshoppers in Switzerland – found the net twice in Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Aberdeen

“He was outstanding,” Goodwin said of the 23-year-old’s contribution to St Mirren’s first league win of the season, as reported by the Daily Record.

“I tried for three windows to get him and I’m just delighted that Wolves have been so very co-operative as they saw this as a great step in Connor’s development.

“I couldn’t be any more satisfied with how he’s settled in to the group. He’s only going to get better as he’s nowhere near the level of fitness that we need. He knows that himself. That will probably be his first 90 minutes for seven or eight months.”

🎯 @ConnorRonan10 at the double in our win over Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/6aHkQmiEnL — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) September 27, 2021

Goodwin, who won one senior cap for Ireland during his own playing career, has recruited a sizeable contingent of compatriots since taking charge of St Mirren in 2019.

McGrath, who the Waterford native signed from Dundalk, has thrived in Scotland, with his club form earning him three senior caps since his debut against Andorra in June.

“I’m delighted to be doing my bit for the international team back home as well,” added Goodwin, who also has former Ireland underage internationals Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Charles Dunne and Alan Power in his ranks.

“Jamie McGrath’s already had a call-up, and if Connor keeps on putting in displays like that, Stephen Kenny will have a decision to make about him as well.”