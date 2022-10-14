St Pat's keep up bid for Europe with win over Bohs at packed Richmond Park

St. Patrick’s Athletic 3

Bohemian FC 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC remained in fourth and one point behind Dundalk in the race for automatic European qualification as Tim Clancy’s men came out on top in a feisty Dublin Derby.

In front of a rammed Richmond Park, 5106 in total, goals from Serge Atakayi and substitutes Mark Doyle and Tunde Owolabi secured bragging rights for the Saints as they made it three wins on the spin against their cross town rivals, although James Clarke did hit a stunning strike that proved a consolation in the end.

Both sides were at the opposite ends of the emotional scale last time out, with Bohs suffering heartbreak thanks to a last minute Dale Rooney strike at home to Drogheda while just up the M1, Adam O’Reilly struck late to ensure a vital three points against rivals for third spot, Dundalk.

The Athletic’s confidence and momentum was obvious from the off as it took just seven minutes to get ahead. A long ball down the right was cleverly flicked on by Eoin Doyle to unleash the speedster Serge Atakayi who left Rory Feely in his wake before slotting home calmly through the legs of the onrushing Tadhg Ryan.

In a weird twist of fate, it was a defeat by the same scoreline at home to St. Pat’s that saw Bohs previous manager Keith Long depart and just hours prior to kick off, the Gypsies had finally ended the saga that was their managerial search with the announcement of former Derry City boss Declan Devine, who will take the reins on Monday.

The incoming Gypsies boss was looking on from the stands to run the rule over his new squad and there was perhaps an element of a number of players playing for their future,

such is the nature of the League, as Bohs tried to respond instantly.

Midfield dynamo James Clarke burst through the midfield taking on all comers before teeing up left winger Declan McDaid, who blasted over.

Just before the half hour mark, front man Ethon Varian was chopped down by Sam Curtis right on the edge of the area, with some claiming it was just inside. But from the resulting free kick, Clarke hammered the ball off the Saints wall for a corner.

The visitors came flying out of the traps in the second half, and caught Bohs cold yet again, scoring just three minutes after the restart.

The talismanic Chris Forrester picked up the ball in the midfield and played a ball in behind Jordan Doherty to substitute Mark Doyle, who like Atakayi finished low and in off the post in what looked like his first touch.

With just eight minutes remaining the home fans and players were up in arms as Varian

tangled with O’Reilly in the middle of the park expecting a free out. The whistle never came and man-of-the-match James Clarke played on and bent in one of the goals of the season, curling a top class strike into the top corner.

Any hope of a comeback or a grandstand finish for The Gypsies were dashed just three

minutes later. Pat’s restored their two goal lead when another substitute, Tunde Owolabi hit in a rasping effort from 25-yards.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Danny Rogers, Barry Cotter, Harry Brockbank (Mark Doyle, 45’), Joe Redmond, Sam Curtis, Anto Breslin, Jamie Lennon (Thijs Timmermans, 15’), Chris Forrester, Adam O’Reilly, Serge Atakayi (Billy King, 65’), Eoin Doyle (Tunde Owolabi, 79’).

Subs not used: David Odumosu, Ronan Coughlan, Jason McClelland, Ben McCormack,

Paddy Barrett

Bohemian FC: Tadhg Ryan, Jordan Doherty, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy,

Conor Levingston (Jamie Mullins, 64’), James Clarke, Kris Twardek, James McManus,

Declan McDaid (Chris Lotefa, 64’), Ethon Varian.

Subs not used: Daithi Folan, Josh Kerr, Alex O’Brien, Aaron Doran, Cian Byrne, Nickson Okosun, Derin Adewale.

Referee: Adriano Reale