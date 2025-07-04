Just one goal in over 10 hours for St Patrick's Athletic as they draw with Bohemians

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Bohemians 0

IN A WEEK when an Oasis-themed jersey dominated the build up it was almost fitting that this was a Dublin derby as forgettable as Be Here Now.

A goalless draw between St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians had some moments of flair but it was hardly the rousing display the Saints would have hoped for as they prepare to welcome FC Hegelmann here to Richmond Park for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualifier on Thursday.

This stalemate means Bohs – wearing that new Oasis kit – drop to third but qualifying for Europe is their primary target this season and it may well be a valuable point to achieving that.

It’s now just one goal in over 10 hours of football, and none in their last four home games, for Stephen Kenny’s side, though, as their domestic woes continue. Europe offered a new lease of life for Pat’s in 2024 and they’ll need history to repeat itself if this campaign is to continue drifting.

Two wins in 12 games since they were top of the Premier Division on 2 May is a stark indication of the direction of travel, and it could have been so much worse when substitute Colm Whelan glanced a header wide in the six-yard box in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

That really would have been a crushing blow to a game that started pretty slowly.

Until a bit of spark in both boxes during the final minutes of the first half two moments summed up a sense of malaise.

The first came on 17 minutes when a clearance from Ryan McLaughlin sent Aidan Keena towards goal in a race with Rob Cornwall.

The wind – best described as just a swirling nuisance for everyone involved – held the ball up a bit but, to his credit, the Bohs defender didn’t lose ground and did just enough to prevent the forward getting a shot away by forcing him to take a touch away from goal.

There was more hesitance involved on 33 minutes when Jake Mulraney did well to cut in from the right side and create the space for a shot from around 20 yards. Instead, the winger second guessed himself, turned back and lost possession to Ross Tierney who nipped in.

Mulraney brought him down as he looked to get away with the ball and was yellow carded, the perfect snapshot of a side lacking in confidence.

And it’s hardly surprising given Pat’s have only scored once in the five games since the mid-season break last month, a goalless draw away to bottom club Cork City coming after back-t0-back 1-0 defeats in front of their own fans.

There was almost more pain to endure seven minutes before the break when striker Douglas James-Taylor skied an opportunity near the penalty box. Bohs’ new signing was thrown straight in for his debut and despite the presence of Joe Redmond a few yards in front of him he really should have got his shot on target after James Clarke’s pull back from the right.

Alan Reynolds cited a lack of cutting edge as his side’s biggest problem after requiring a stoppage-time leveller at home to Sligo Rovers last week and what a fillip it would have been for the latest arrival to make an immediate impact.

Bohs have also been in somewhat indifferent form recently with a defeat, victory and draw from their last three, albeit the win was an impressive one over league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

This was a different test in another Dublin derby, and in the second minute of first-half stoppage time Pat’s almost had their first goal at home since 23 May when McLaughlin’s cross from the right was glanced towards Jason McClelland coming in from the left by Liam Smith.

He took a touch to set and get on his right foot, angling a shot back across that struck the crossbar. The drought would go on, and a dubious offside call against Simon Power denied the Saints just after the re-start when replays suggested he timed his run perfectly before putting the ball in the net.

The purpose remained in the home side’s play and it took a Jordan Flores clearance off the line after a weaving run from Kian Leavy to keep it 0-0 on 58 minutes. A few moments later Pat’s were the first to tweak things by replacing striker Aidan Keena with Mason Melia.

Bohs, though, provided a reminder of their threat when James-Taylor and Tierney – excellent in his defensive duties all night – linked well at the other end only for challenges from Tom Grivosti and McLaughlin to prevent a clean strike on goal.

The temperature was turned up, too, when Cornwall was shown a yellow card for a strong tackle on Mulraney and a furious Dawson Devoy was also put in the book for his complaints.

But still no goals as we entered the final quarter, and as the benches emptied from both sides it was someone who’d go the distance that came closest. Dayle Rooney drifted across into the box from the right side and curled a sublime left-footer inches wide.

Three minutes from the end of normal time Tierney raced onto a pass from Whelan after fine work but McClelland made a superb recovering challenge.

It was a tackle as good as a goal, but Pat’s will need to find one of them soon to inject life into their season.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Ryan McLaughlin (Axel Sjoberg 75); Joe Redmond (captain), Tom Grivosti, Jason McClelland; Simon Power, Jamie Lennon, Barry Baggley (Chris Forrester 81), Kian Leavy (Brandon Kavanagh 75), Jake Mulraney (Zach Elbouzedi 81); Aidan Keena (Mason Melia 61).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Liam Smith (John Mountney 71), Niall Morahan, Rob Cornwall, Jordan Flores; James Clarke, Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley 71), Dayle Rooney; Ross Tierney; Douglas James-Taylor (Colm Whelan 71).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.

Attendance: 4,919