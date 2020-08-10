St Pat's fall to Finn Harps in FAI Cup

RYAN CONNOLLY’S GOAL sent Finn Harps into the second round of the FAI Cup after a 1-0 victory over St Patrick’s Athletic.

Connolly capitalised on a mix-up in the fourth minute between Conor Kearns and Rory Feely after a cross from Karl O’Sullivan.

Kearns, an Ireland U21 international, was making his Pat’s debut but did make an important stop later in the half.

Connolly’s effort was enough to see the hosts through in Ballybofey.

Ryan Connolly's early goal settles it in Donegal - Finn Harps have beaten St Pat's and they are in the hat for the second round of the #FAICup #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/Fj9EC2was3 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 10, 2020

The draw for the second round of the competition takes place on Wednesday.

