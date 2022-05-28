Regally-bred Statuette makes striking debut for Aidan O'Brien at Navan

STATUETTE ADDED HER name to the Royal Ascot equation with an impressive display on debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Navan.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was sent off the 11-10 favourite and the market looked to have it spot on as the professional newcomer fought out the finish with 460,000 guineas breeze-up buy Olivia Maraldo, who was second at 5-4.

Statuette was a first winner in the UK and Ireland from US Triple Crown hero Justify’s first crop of two-year-old runners and the regally-bred youngster, who is out of a three-time Group One winner and closely related to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Tenebrism, was introduced into the Albany Stakes market at 3-1 by Betfair.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “She has always shown loads at home. She could be a filly for the Albany (at Royal Ascot).

“We’ll take her home and see, she’s a very big filly and we will see how she comes out of it.

“Obviously she is by Justify, an incredibly exciting sire – his first winner in Europe and he had a very good winner in America last weekend. We have some nice Justifys.”

Winning rider Ryan Moore added: “It was nice to start her off on some nice ground. She’s a lovely, big filly and she was a standout physically. She did that really nicely.

“She’s a Justify out of Immortal Verse so she’s got an incredible pedigree.”

Meanwhile, Prosperous Voyage is a late withdrawal from the St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, having encountered travel issues on her journey to France.

The daughter of Zoffany has had this Group One contest as her target ever since outrunning odds of 33-1 to finish second in the 1000 Guineas and the way the filly was staying on strongly in that Rowley Mile Classic suggested the step up 10 furlongs would suit well.

However, complications at Dover have meant the filly and Ralph Beckett’s travelling staff are stranded at the port town, with Beckett confirming to PA Media that it would be unfair to ask Prosperous Voyage to continue her journey to Paris.

Prosperous Voyage was the 2-1 market leader and her absence throws the contest wide open.

Exciting prospect!



Statuette (Justify) is a half-sister to Tenebrism and this imposing filly rewards strong market support in a cosy debut success for Ryan Moore and @Ballydoyle @NavanRacecourse pic.twitter.com/bBaXCGHY3Z — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 28, 2022

In other news, Sea La Rosa justified favouritism to keep William Haggas’ hot streak going when landing the Betfred Pinnacle Stakes under a fine ride from Tom Marquand at Haydock.

Marquand kept tight to the inside rail throughout as he tracked long-time leader Darlectable You alongside Nell Quickly, who was ridden by the winning jockey’s wife, Hollie Doyle.

That trio started to dispute matters as the race entered the closing stages and it was Sea La Rosa who picked up best to assert inside the final furlong, eventually finishing one-and-a-quarter-lengths clear of the fast-finishing Viola, with the game Nell Quickly sticking on for third.

Haggas was represented by his wife, Maureen, who said: “She was too keen really and a bit over-excited and a bit fresh.

“There’s not much of her and in a funny way it’s actually harder to hold those little horses than one that has got a bit more substance.

“She did really well to win having fought Tom nearly all the way, but she’s tough.

“You’d have to ask William about plans, but I suppose she could come back here (for the Lancashire Oaks). She didn’t seem to mind it round here.

“She’s a nice, progressive filly.”

Elsewhere, Star Of Lady M reeled in long-time leader Primrose Ridge to get back to winning ways in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

Winner of her first two starts at Redcar and Ripon, she failed to handle Chester’s tight turns when odds-on for the Lily Agnes last time out.

As a result she was able to be backed at 7-1 in what looked a deep field, with David Loughnane’s Lily Agnes winner Absolutelyflawless sent off the 9-4 favourite.

It all went wrong at the start for William Buick’s mount, though, who was squeezed coming out of the stalls meaning she found herself in last place.

Darryll Holland’s Primrose Ridge was bounced out and attempted to make all and entering the final furlong it appeared she had seen them all off.

However, Danny Tudhope had saved just enough up his sleeve on Star Of Lady M and as Primrose Ridge tired, the David O’Meara-trained filly went on to win by three-quarters of a length.

“Chester was a bit of a disaster, she was on the wrong leg the whole way round and Danny was never happy, they went too hard up front and the race well apart,” said O’Meara.

In other news, Raasel continued his ascent up the sprinting ladder with a clear-cut victory in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Achilles Stakes at Haydock.

Seven wins from his last 9 starts!



The really likeable Raasel strikes on his first start at Listed level, landing the Achilles Stakes for @the_doyler, @MickApplebyUK and the @Horsewatchers1 👏 @haydockraces pic.twitter.com/wwkcsqHrCl — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 28, 2022

A 10,000 guineas purchase out of Marcus Tregoning’s yard a couple of years ago, the Mick Appleby-trained five-year-old has proved another shrewd buy for successful ownership group The Horse Watchers.

Having racked up a five-timer last season, Raasel opened his account for the current campaign at Goodwood in April before filling the runner-up spot on his latest appearance at York.

The five-year-old was an 11-2 chance stepping up to Listed class on Merseyside and powered home inside the last of five furlongs to get up and beat 9-4 favourite Dragon Symbol – runner-up in the Commonwealth Cup and the July Cup last season – by three-quarters of a length.