Staunton strikes twice but Tighe helps Dockers topple Giants

Bríd Stack also featured for Greater Western Sydney in their comprehensive defeat to Fremantle.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,225 Views 0 Comments
Cora Staunton of GWS Giants (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

LEITRIM’S ÁINE TIGHE registered her first AFLW [Australian Football League Women’s] score to help Fremantle Dockers see off Greater Western Sydney Giants this morning.

Tighe kicked a behind as the Dockers recorded a comprehensive 52-20 victory over a side that included Mayo veteran Cora Staunton and Cork’s Bríd Stack.

Staunton, who also chipped in with a double in her team’s season opener last weekend, scored both of the Giants’ goals as they went down at the Whitten Oval.

Despite kicking the opening goal of the game, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy ended up on the losing side as West Coast Eagles were beaten by Gold Coast Suns.

The Eagles, with Mayo duo Grace and Niamh Kelly also involved, leaked five last-quarter goals to lose 46-33 to a Suns outfit who hadn’t won since March 2020. 

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Aileen Gilroy of Mayo as her North Melbourne Kangaroos side suffered a 37-24 defeat at the hands of Adelaide Crows, for whom Clare’s Ailish Considine was again among the absentees.

Today’s AFLW results

  • Adelaide Crows 37 (5.7) – North Melbourne Kangaroos 24 (3.6)
  • Fremantle Dockers 52 (7.10) – Greater Western Sydney Giants 20 (2.8)
  • West Coast Eagles 33 (5.3) – Gold Coast Suns 46 (7.4)

