Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues

SO CLOSE BUT yet so far.

Luck wasn’t on Ireland international Stephanie Roche’s side over the weekend as a muddy pitch in Florence prevented her from scoring her first Serie A goal.

The Dubliner officially signed for Florentia in Novemeber, putting an injury-ravaged year behind her after parting ways with Sunderland.

29-year-old Roche made her debut for her new Italian side in early January, coming off the bench to see out a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona Women.

Impressing over the past few weeks, the 2014 Fifa Puskas award nominee suffered terrible individual luck over the weekend although her side beat Orobica 3-1 to stay fifth in the table.

In brutal conditions on a surface much worse off than Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, Roche got on the ball in the box, steadied up and struck an effort at the target, beating the keeper in doing so.

But yet, it wasn’t to be for the Ireland striker…. the wait continues.

⚽️❌ Stephanie Roche's shot beat the keeper only to stop in mud on the goal line!🤦‍♀️

⚽️❌ Solo il fango tra Stephanie e il primo goal in Serie A!🤦‍♀️@StephanieRoche9 #calciofemminile #SerieAFemminile #florentia pic.twitter.com/ncpEVbvSjf — FLORENTIA (@cfflorentia) February 5, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: