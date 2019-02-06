This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues

One of those days…

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 9:41 AM
39 minutes ago 1,287 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4479304

SO CLOSE BUT yet so far.

Luck wasn’t on Ireland international Stephanie Roche’s side over the weekend as a muddy pitch in Florence prevented her from scoring her first Serie A goal.

The Dubliner officially signed for Florentia in Novemeber, putting an injury-ravaged year behind her after parting ways with Sunderland.

29-year-old Roche made her debut for her new Italian side in early January, coming off the bench to see out a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona Women.

Impressing over the past few weeks, the 2014 Fifa Puskas award nominee suffered terrible individual luck over the weekend although her side beat Orobica 3-1 to stay fifth in the table.

In brutal conditions on a surface much worse off than Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, Roche got on the ball in the box, steadied up and struck an effort at the target, beating the keeper in doing so.

But yet, it wasn’t to be for the Ireland striker…. the wait continues.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    Rising Ireland star learning from coach-turned team-mate Miller en route to the top
    SCOTLAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie