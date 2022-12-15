Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shels lose talented defender Negru to Oxford United

The defender will join the English club on New Year’s Day.

1 hour ago
Stephan Negru is joining Oxford from Shels.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of Stephan Negru to Oxford United.

The defender will join the English club on New Year’s Day. The 20-year-old made his senior debut in the League of Ireland under Damien Duff towards the end of the 2022 campaign, scoring on his debut at Finn Harps.

He established himself as an ever present from that point and went on to make nine appearances for Shels.

A product of the Shelbourne FC academy, Negru spent six years playing underage football with the club.

Damien Duff, Shelbourne FC head coach, said: “Everybody at the club wishes Steph the best of luck for the future.

“He has come right though the academy and finally ended up in the first team at the tail end of last season when he did very well.

“He has a real drive to go to the UK so we respect that and wish him well.”

Negru added: “I came over to Oxford and was made to feel involved from the very first day. The manager has been excellent and obviously they have a reputation for helping players develop: Luke McNally is a great example of someone who plays in the same position as me.

“I know I have a lot to learn but that’s what I am here for and I can’t wait to get started.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “He’s really exciting as a prospect. He is a defender who reads danger well and I know Craig Short has been really impressed. You look at Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson and Luke McNally and we enjoy working with defenders and helping them develop. Stephan is definitely one for the future and we look forward to seeing his progress.”

