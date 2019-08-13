This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 August, 2019
No fears for Frappart as French referee prepares to make history in Super Cup

Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill will also act as an official for tomorrow night’s final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 4:41 PM
French referee, Stephanie Frappart.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FRANCE’S STEPHANIE FRAPPART has no concerns about the scrutiny she will face in Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea when she becomes the first woman to referee a major men’s match in European competition.

“I don’t think so. We have to prove physically, technically and tactically that we are the same as the men. I’m not afraid about that. Nothing changes for me,” Frappart, 35, said on the eve of the match in Istanbul between the reigning European champions and the winners of last season’s Europa League.

Frappart has already been a trailblazer for female referees. Earlier this year she became the first woman to take charge of a match in Ligue 1 in her home country. She has since been promoted to the French top flight’s pool of referees on a permanent basis.

“Of course my life has changed because I am more popular now all over the world,” she said, insisting that refereeing a men’s match is the same for her.

I think there is not a lot of difference, because football is the same.”

Along with her assistants, compatriot Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill, Frappart also took charge of the women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands last month. Nicolosi and O’Neill will assist her again in Istanbul.

USA v Netherlands - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Final - Stade de Lyon Ireland's Michelle O'Neill (centre) and the rest of the officials from Women's World Cup final in Lyon this summer. Source: EMPICS Sport

Roberto Rosetti, UEFA’s head of refereeing, said he came up with the idea of appointing Frappart for such a high-profile men’s fixture after watching her at the women’s World Cup.

“I hope she will inspire thousands of younger women referees all over the world,” he said, a sentiment shared by the Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard.

“It’s great news, I’m very pleased to be a part of this moment in history which is very much due,” said Lampard.

I think we were very slow everywhere on this and now we are trying to make strides. There is still a long way to go but in terms of tomorrow (Wednesday) it is a huge moment.”

© – AFP 2019

AFP

