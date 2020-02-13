Stephanie Meadow makes strong start at Australian Open

IRISH GOLFER STEPHANIE Meadow lies four shots from the lead after the first day of action at the Women’s Australian Open in Seaton.

Meadow shot an opening-day 70 – a bogey-free round featuring three birdies, two of which came on the closing two holes – to leave herself in a tie for 19th position, four shots behind leader Jodi Ewart Shadof.

Leona Maguire of Cavan, meanwhile, is four shots further back from Meadow, in a tie for 90th place following a one-over 74.

Maguire arrived to the tournament in good form, having finished fourth in last week’s Vic Open, also hosted in Australia.

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud