Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Stephanie Meadow makes strong start at Australian Open

Leona Maguire, meanwhile, was slower out of the blocks.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 2:45 PM
File photo of Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Gerry Angus
File photo of Stephanie Meadow.
File photo of Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Gerry Angus

IRISH GOLFER STEPHANIE Meadow lies four shots from the lead after the first day of action at the Women’s Australian Open in Seaton. 

Meadow shot an opening-day 70 – a bogey-free round featuring three birdies, two of which came on the closing two holes – to leave herself in a tie for 19th position, four shots behind leader Jodi Ewart Shadof. 

Leona Maguire of Cavan, meanwhile, is four shots further back from Meadow, in a tie for 90th place following a one-over 74. 

Maguire arrived to the tournament in good form, having finished fourth in last week’s Vic Open, also hosted in Australia. 

