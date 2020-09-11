This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 September 2020
Meadow -3 after second round of women's Major in California as Korda seizes lead

The Jordanstown native is T17 thru 36, while Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey’s second rounds are ongoing at the time of writing.

By Press Association Friday 11 Sep 2020, 10:09 PM
Stephanie Meadow (file pic).
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

ANTRIM WOMAN STEPHANIE Meadow is tied for 17th following the second round of the LPGA ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills, California.

Meadow shot a one-under-par 71 for the day to move to three under overall, but trails leader Nelly Korda of the USA by eight strokes at the turn.

The second women’s major of the year is taking place at the Rancho Mirage course in California with a backdrop of severe heat due to wildfires in the area.

At the time of writing, Cavan’s Leona Maguire is due to tee off for her second round; she was one over par coming into Friday following an opening-round 73. Meanwhile, Down amateur player Olivia Mehaffey has pulled a shot back through five in her second round, moving to four over (with a projected cut of three over).

America’s Korda, chasing her first major golf title, fired a five-under-par 67 to seize a two-stroke clubhouse lead on Friday.

The 22-year-old American daughter of Czech tennis star Petr Korda, the 1998 Australian Open champion, stood on 11-under 133 after 36 holes at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

“Everything in golf I feel like is all about confidence and momentum, so just having that confidence and believing in yourself is definitely really important,” Korda said.

“Just consistent play and having fun. We have a lot of fun on the golf course and try to keep it super light.”

South Korea’s Lee Mi-rim was second on 135 after a bogey-free 65 with Denmark’s Nanna Madsen third on 137 after a 69 and South Korea’s Chun In-gee on 138 after a 71.

Press Association

