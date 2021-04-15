BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 15 April 2021
Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire in the hunt after quick starts in Hawaii

Meadow is three shots off the early lead, with Maguire a further shot back.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:53 AM
Meadow is three shots off the early lead in Hawaii (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STEPHANIE MEADOW AND Leona Maguire have both made strong starts at the Lotte Championship to feature at the business end of a tightly-packed leaderboard.

Meadow opened her tournament in Kapolei, Hawaii, with a brilliant eight birdies across a round of five-under par 67.

She sits in a tie for seventh place, three shots behind the early leaders Brittany Altomare and Yuka Saso.

Maguire is a further shot back in a tie for 14th place after she teed off with a rock-solid round of four-under par.

The Cavan native, who comes in to this week off the back of a top-30 Major finish at the ANA Inspiration, rolled in four birdies and didn’t make a single bogey for an opening 68.

Maguire is back out for her second round at 6.33pm Irish time on Thursday evening with Meadow teeing off shortly afterwards at 7.50pm.

See the full leaderboard here >

