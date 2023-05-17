Irishman and 'world-class expert' Aboud lands top role with Rugby Canada

IRISHMAN STEPHEN ABOUD has been appointed as High Performance Director of Rugby Canada.

The Union announced the appointment in a statement today.

“The work that Stephen has done in Ireland and Italy speaks for itself,” Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys said.

“He is a world-class expert in elite player and coach development, and his expertise will help foster and maintain thriving and successful Canadian players and coaches. We look forward to working with Stephen when he joins the Rugby Canada team.”

Aboud enjoyed a 26-year career with the IRFU and later joined the Italy Rugby Federation. His work in developing successful player pathways and systems began in 1999 with Ireland’s then-amateur players. He served in many roles in the IRFU; helping create the academy programme, designing coaching courses and mentoring coaches at all levels. He spent his last seven years with the Union as Head of Technical Direction.

Aboud joined the the Italy Rugby Federation in 2016. He served as Head of Technical Direction for the Development of Players and Coaches for six years, overseeing the establishment of Italy’s U17 to U20 structures and academies.

“I am honoured to take up this role with Rugby Canada and would like to thank Nathan and the Board for the confidence and support they have shown me,” Aboud, who will officially commence his new role in June, added.

“I would especially like to thank my new colleagues for their warm welcome and selfless assistance with my induction over the last few weeks. From our initial conversations together, I am convinced we have the determination and passion to further develop quality systems and pathways to make Canadians proud of their rugby and proud of the players who represent Rugby Canada.”