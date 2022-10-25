Stephen Bradley celebrates Rovers' three-in-a-row - 'Some man in Tolka Park told me we won it'

STEPHEN BRADLEY WAS at Shamrock Rovers’ training ground just a few kilometres from Tallaght Stadium bright and early this morning.

The Hoops may have been crowned SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions the night before following Derry City’s draw with Sligo Rovers, but the Rovers boss was in work to continue his preparations for Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie with Gent.

It will be an opportunity for the home fans to laud their club’s latest three-in-a-row title winners, as Bradley’s empire continues to go from strength to strength and emerge from the shadow of the famous side of the 1980s.

He spent last night celebrating with friends and family once news of the club’s 20th League of Ireland championship filtered through. He was in Tolka Park, of all places, watching Shelbourne play UCD beforehand as events in the Showgrounds unfolded.

“I picked the most vacant area in Tolka but somehow everyone was shouting ‘nil all, nil all’. So I had to get up and walk around but everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates, so I didn’t need the notifications to be honest,” Bradley said.

“Some man who was sitting beside me said congratulations when there was 10 minutes left. I didn’t want to hear it, so I just got up and left then because I thought I’d keep hearing it. Then my wife rang me on the way home and said it was over.”

Only three clubs in Irish football history have won three league titles in a row.

Waterford, Rovers, and Dundalk, whose then manager Stephen Kenny is now in charge of Ireland.

Stephen Bradley at the club's training ground this morning. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jim McLaughlin remains a revered figure for what he did in the 80s and Bradley admitted his pride at what he and his backroom team are achieving.

“It’s an honour. When we came in it was something I said to the staff that I would love to be able to put the second star on the jersey and it’s something that is there forever and something we can be remembered for.

“That was always the aim – to try and win as many titles as early as possible and thankfully we’ve been able to do three in a row. Jim and Stephen, Jim would be regarded as the best Rovers manager of all time and Stephen would be up there with one of the best if not the best that people would recognise in the league.

“It’s an unbelievable honour for myself but obviously it’s not just me. But to be put in that bracket in terms of titles, it’s incredible and to be able to put the second star on and get three leagues.”

It has been a season of immense personal struggle for Bradley and his family after his eight-year-old son Josh was diagnised with cancer earlier this year.

The family embraced and celebrated together when he returned from Tolka Park last night, and for Bradley it seems games against Damien Duff’s side this season have proved crucial to achieving this success.

“Obviously Shels two weeks ago and the last kick of the game was a big moment. We’re 2-1 down and if we lose that game, momentum changes and momentum is hard to stop in football.

“The character we showed that day was incredible. We’d worked so hard to get to that point. Considering what stage of the season it was and the impact it would have had on us and teams around us, Rory’s [Gaffney] goal at the death was a massive moment in the race.

“Probably Derry at home [too] when we won 1-0. The first half they were the better team. We had to dig in first half and second half we came into the game and won.

“That showed the characteristics of the team, different types, what you need to win big games. That was an important win. Shels away when Aaron [Greene] scored last kick of the game – it always seems to be Shels – but when we draw in Drogheda the message in the dressing room was that this could be the point to win us the league.

“Every point is important. We felt 75 points was going to be it this year.”

In the end 73 was enough, although a win over Derry on Sunday can take them above that threshold.

For Rovers, and Bradley, it’s all about breaking new ground.