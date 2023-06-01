Shamrock Rovers boss says fans who taunted him should visit children's cancer ward

STEPHEN BRADLEY INSISTS the Cork City supporters who aimed “disgusting” chants at him about his son battling cancer should be held accountable and suggested they spend a day on a hospital ward to understand the severity of their actions.

The Shamrock Rovers boss revealed that Gardaí have already identified two of the alleged culprits following assistance from The Corner Flag pub, who have the area overlooking the Turner’s Cross pitch where the songs are understood to have originated from.

While Bradley praised some of the support he has received, the Hoops head coach is adamant that he will press charges.

“The guards in Cork have been brilliant and I spoke with them yesterday and they they’ve identified two of the party and are hoping to identify more of them,” Bradley told RTÉ.

Advertisement

“I’m just hoping that the Gardai in Cork feel there is enough that we can go and press charges, because I don’t feel that these people should be let off with a slap on the wrist.

“I think what they said the lowest of the low for me and they need to be held accountable for their actions. It’s a nine-year-old kid. It’s my kid and as a parent you do everything possible to protect your kids and I’m not different than any other parent in the country.

“If those people that said what they said spent the day in St. John’s Ward in Crumlin and saw what it’s like to have a kid with cancer and to live with it, I’m sure it would really set them back, you know.”

Reflecting on some of the messages of comfort that have been sent to his family, Bradley said he was grateful for the support but maintained his determination to see those responsible held accountable.

“A massive thank you to everyone who’s reached out to myself and my family with emails, letters, texts and that’s from the genuine fans of Cork City.

“People all over the country, whether that’s been sport or not, have been fantastic and giving us that support. So massive thank you to them. It’s definitely helped me and my family get through a difficult few days.

“It’s disgusting, you don’t expect to hear anything like that in any walk of life. We all know when you’re in sport there’s a certain amount of stick that comes with the game but they crossed the line.

“We can’t allow them to feel that that’s acceptable in any walk of life.

“Thankfully the support and the backlash has being quite severe because these people need to understand that what they’ve said is unacceptable.”