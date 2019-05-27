This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think it’s a joke we’re not playing. By all accounts, Waterford wanted the game on'

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has expressed his frustration at the postponement of an upcoming fixture.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 27 May 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,893 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4651517
Stephen Bradley (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Stephen Bradley (file pic).
Stephen Bradley (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS BOSS Stephen Bradley has expressed his frustration at the decision to postpone an upcoming fixture with Waterford.

The Hoops had been due to face Alan Reynolds’ men on Friday, but the FAI announced last week that the game would be one of six moved to a later date.

Two Waterford players, Zach Elbouzedi and Aaron Drinan, had been due to miss the match owing to their involvement in the Toulon Tournament with the Ireland U21s.

Fifa rules state that a fixture can be called off if two or more of a club’s players have international commitments. 

However, Bradley suggested Waterford were more than happy to play irrespective of their absentees, and could barely contain his frustration at the situation.

Earlier in the season, the Hoops opted to play their game with Finn Harps, despite missing Jack Byrne and Trevor Clarke on account of international call-ups, and Bradley is unhappy that they cannot repeat that choice again.

“I think it’s a joke we’re not playing,” he said. “By all accounts, Waterford wanted the game on.

I was speaking to Alan [Reynolds]. They wanted the game to go ahead for the gate. Now it’s going to be on a Monday, thrown in somewhere.

“It’s not a problem for us, but we just want to play games. It’s madness.”

Asked if it is something the league should look at next year to avoid similar scenarios, Bradley responded: “My point is it should have been looked at this year. Toulon is a great tournament. Should we go to it? Yeah. But we can’t have six games off because of it.”

Stephen Kenny’s 22-man squad contains seven League of Ireland players in total, but Bradley believes they should have refrained from picking domestic footballers.

It should have been English-based players. The fact is we’re in the middle of the season. These games are going to be thrown in now and we’ve got Europe or FAI Cup. It looks like we’ll probably play Waterford in Waterford on a Monday. I don’t know who makes these decisions.

“When it’s a proper international week, why not play like we did last time, because the players deserve to be in the squads.

“This isn’t a proper international week that the players have to go. I don’t think it’s good enough.

“The problem is: where does the Waterford game go now? If you look at the schedule, there’s not a lot of room for it. With Europe and the FAI Cup to come and the League Cup still there, where does the game get put in? It could be late August before we play. It’s very frustrating.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

[button href=”http://playpodca.st/the42-rugby-weekly” label=”Subscribe” icon=”url”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie