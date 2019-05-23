FAI postpone 6 Airtricity League games because of U21 Toulon tournament

A general view of the UCD Bowl, which will be quieter than usual next month.

A general view of the UCD Bowl, which will be quieter than usual next month.

THE FAI TODAY confirmed the postponing of six games from the Airtricity League Premier Division owing to the Irish U21s’ involvement in the Toulon Tournament next month.

Rules state that a side can postpone a fixture in which they will be without two or more players because of international duty, and with Stephen Kenny’s squad featuring three players from UCD (Conor Kearns, Neil Farrugia, Liam Scales) and two from Waterford (Zach Elbouzedi and Aaron Drinan), a number of their games have been called off.

The other domestic players in Kenny’s squad are Darragh Leahy of Bohemians and Pat’s Jamie Lennon.

The full list of postponed fixtures are as follows:

31/05 – Derry City v UCD

31/05 – Waterford v Shamrock Rovers

08/06 – UCD AFC v Bohemians

09/06 – Cork City v Waterford

14/06 – Derry City v Waterford

14/06 – Dundalk v UCD

The FAI say that the rescheduled dates for these games will be announced in “due course.”

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers was meant to be live on RTÉ, so with that game now off, Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City will be live instead. It is live on RTÉ2 on Friday, 31 May, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Kenny’s U21s kick off their involvement in the prestigious competition against China on 3 June. They then face Mexico three days later, and conclude the group phase against Bahrain on 9 June.

They are guaranteed further games from there – either in the semi-finals or play-offs for the fifth, seventh, ninth or 11th spots – meaning the latest they will finish up is on 15 June, in either the third-place play-off or the final.

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud