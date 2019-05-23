This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI postpone 6 Airtricity League games because of U21 Toulon tournament

All of the games involve either UCD or Waterford.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 May 2019, 3:58 PM
A general view of the UCD Bowl, which will be quieter than usual next month.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
A general view of the UCD Bowl, which will be quieter than usual next month.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FAI TODAY confirmed the postponing of six games from the Airtricity League Premier Division owing to the Irish U21s’ involvement in the Toulon Tournament next month. 

Rules state that a side can postpone a fixture in which they will be without two or more players because of international duty, and with Stephen Kenny’s squad featuring three players from UCD (Conor Kearns, Neil Farrugia, Liam Scales) and two from Waterford (Zach Elbouzedi and Aaron Drinan), a number of their games have been called off. 

The other domestic players in Kenny’s squad are Darragh Leahy of Bohemians and Pat’s Jamie Lennon. 

The full list of postponed fixtures are as follows:

31/05 – Derry City v UCD
31/05 – Waterford v Shamrock Rovers
08/06 – UCD AFC v Bohemians
09/06 – Cork City v Waterford
14/06 – Derry City v Waterford
14/06 – Dundalk v UCD

The FAI say that the rescheduled dates for these games will be announced in “due course.” 

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers was meant to be live on RTÉ, so with that game now off, Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City will be live instead. It is live on RTÉ2 on Friday, 31 May, kicking off at 7.45pm. 

Kenny’s U21s kick off their involvement in the prestigious competition against China on 3 June. They then face Mexico three days later, and conclude the group phase against Bahrain on 9 June. 

They are guaranteed further games from there – either in the semi-finals or play-offs for the fifth, seventh, ninth or 11th spots – meaning the latest they will finish up is on 15 June, in either the third-place play-off or the final. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

