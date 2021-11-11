STEPHEN KENNY BEMOANED the referee’s decision to disallow what would have been a late winning goal by Matt Doherty in the dying stages of tonight’s goalless draw with Portugal.

With Pepe sent off, Ireland laid siege to the Portuguese goal in the final 10 minutes, and they briefly thought they had won the game when Doherty smashed the ball into an empty net after some penalty-area pinball.

The whistle had gone before Doherty took his shot, however: the referee adjudged Will Keane to have fouled goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

“I felt we started a little nervously and Portugal kept possession very well”, said Kenny post-game.

“Halfway through the first half we picked it up and improved and Chiedozie [Ogbene] was very influential, Matt Doherty down the right, and we played well in that period and won a lot of corner kicks in front of our support and half-chances.

“In the second half I thought we were the better team. We played the better football overall and played very well in the second half. Obviously Portugal were still dangerous as their players are so good.

“We are disappointed we had a legitimate goal disallowed. There is no foul, there is no reason to disallow it.”

Kenny said his decision to bench Adam Idah was down primarily to his lack of minutes at club level, along with a reticence to break up the front three that started the previous home game with Qatar.

He praised Idah’s impact off the bench.

“I felt when he came on he was our most influential substitute. He did really well and added to the play, and gave us a focal point. He was quite aggressive and I felt he did really well.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Kenny also reserved special praise for his back three of Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, and John Egan. He explained that the sticky start was addressed by pushing the Irish wing backs higher up the pitch, which left the Irish back three defending Ronaldo, Guedes and Andre Silva three-on-three.

“The back three were absolutely excellent. Callum [Robinson] got Man of the Match but I’d have given it to Shane Duffy Technically it’s the best I’ve seen him play: the range and the quality of his passing.

“I thought Seamus was very good and John Egan too. The back three were collectively excellent. Seamus defended very well. There’s an aerial threat there, at the back post. Unlike other teams like Spain, Portugal carry an aerial threat. We are giving away inches on set pieces. Seamus competed brilliantly and defended very well.

“I think we are improving as a team overall. We still need to improve again, two of the expensive goals we have conceded at home have been long-range efforts [against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.]

“I think collectively the players are getting better, as a team we are getting better and everyone is playing their part. Shane [Duffy] coming into form has been massive for us and in my opinion, I think John Egan could play in the Champions League.”