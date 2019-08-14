Former Leicester and Bath winger Steve Booth dies aged 42

FORMER LEICESTER AND Bath winger Steve Booth has died at the age of 42.

Both clubs expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of their former player, who was renowned for his colourful boots, eye-catching hairstyles and, above all else, exhilarating style of play out wide.

A tribute to Steve Booth ⬇️https://t.co/bcWJzzmayN — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) August 14, 2019

Incredibly sad to hear reports of the passing of former @bathrugby player Steve Booth, who played for the Club in the 2005 season.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all that knew him at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/hCjfjusZiP — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) August 14, 2019

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy, who played alongside Booth during their respective Tigers careers, described his former team-mate as “a real entertainer on the pitch”.

“Steve was a big personality in a dressing room full of big personalities,” the former Ireland international said on Leicester’s official website.

He came in from rugby league but settled in quickly, and he played the best rugby of his career at Leicester in a very successful team. He was a real entertainer on the pitch and will be remembered as someone who could score tries out of nothing.

“We were shocked to hear of his passing and, on behalf of everyone at Tigers, pass on condolences to his partner and their family and friends.”

The Pontefract-born Booth played rugby league with Huddersfield and Doncaster before converting to the 15-man code in the summer of 2000.

Huddersfield Giants are saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Steve Booth.



Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/RYFNNF80Qg — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) August 14, 2019

He scored 26 tries in 71 appearances across four years for Leicester, playing his role in two Premiership titles and back-to-back European Cup victories.

He also earned representative honours for England’s Sevens and ‘A’ teams.

A host of rugby figures, including former team-mates, paid tribute to ‘Boothy’ on Twitter upon hearing the news.

Very sad to hear the news of the passing of my ex @LeicesterTigers team mate Steve Booth. Sleep well my friend. #RIPBoothy pic.twitter.com/FaKeCoDep3 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) August 14, 2019

Very sad to see the club has lost one of its own. Rest in peace Steve Booth and condolences to his family from all of us at the club.



A Tiger gone far too young. — Tom Youngs (@TomYoungs87) August 14, 2019

Such awful news. When I moved to Leicester Tigers as a young bloke who didn't know anybody in the city, Boothy was one of the players who really went out of his way to make me feel welcome and settle in. Thoughts are with his family and friends https://t.co/lfHlzW8Kkq #RIPboothy — mark smith (@markismith50) August 14, 2019