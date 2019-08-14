This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Leicester and Bath winger Steve Booth dies aged 42

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy led the tributes to his former Tigers team-mate.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,648 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4765566

FORMER LEICESTER AND Bath winger Steve Booth has died at the age of 42.

Both clubs expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of their former player, who was renowned for his colourful boots, eye-catching hairstyles and, above all else, exhilarating style of play out wide.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy, who played alongside Booth during their respective Tigers careers, described his former team-mate as “a real entertainer on the pitch”.

“Steve was a big personality in a dressing room full of big personalities,” the former Ireland international said on Leicester’s official website.

He came in from rugby league but settled in quickly, and he played the best rugby of his career at Leicester in a very successful team. He was a real entertainer on the pitch and will be remembered as someone who could score tries out of nothing.

“We were shocked to hear of his passing and, on behalf of everyone at Tigers, pass on condolences to his partner and their family and friends.”

The Pontefract-born Booth played rugby league with Huddersfield and Doncaster before converting to the 15-man code in the summer of 2000.

He scored 26 tries in 71 appearances across four years for Leicester, playing his role in two Premiership titles and back-to-back European Cup victories.

He also earned representative honours for England’s Sevens and ‘A’ teams.

A host of rugby figures, including former team-mates, paid tribute to ‘Boothy’ on Twitter upon hearing the news.

