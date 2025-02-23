Steve Borthwick defends England’s tactics after Calcutta Cup success

STEVE BORTHWICK HAS defended England’s kick-heavy gameplan after they edged Scotland 16-15 to stay in Guinness Six Nations title contention.

Boos rang out at Allianz Stadium at the sight of scrum-half Alex Mitchell launching another box kick into the air early in the second half of an encounter which Borthwick’s team lost 3-1 on the try count.

Scotland were far more dangerous with the ball and 2003 World Cup winner Will Greenwood described the performance as “a damning indictment of the attacking capabilities of this England side”.

But Borthwick praised his players’ tactical flexibility as the Calcutta Cup was reclaimed through a first victory in the fixture since 2020.

“It’s not necessarily how we wish to play, but there are two teams out there and we found a way to win,” said Borthwick, who revealed that George Furbank is unlikely to play in the Championship because of his broken arm.

Fans booed in the second-half when Alex Mitchell continued to box kick (Adam Davy/PA).

“I know often in terms of the commentary everyone talks about one team (England), but we respect there were two teams on the pitch.

“I’ve been very clear that I want the team to play with ball in hand, to attack with it, to be brave and aggressive, but there is another team trying to stop you – and they’re pretty good at it.

“That was a completely different game to one that we played in most recent times, it was a real tactical arm-wrestle in the middle of the pitch.

“Ultimately Scotland are strong in defence, strong at the breakdown and take the game to this kicking game.

“You’ve got to be very good and very judicious about when you run the ball and I thought the players did it well. I’m pleased the team found a way to adapt and found a way to win.

“I back the players. Ultimately it became a real arm-wrestle on the pitch and they’ve got to find a way to win that arm-wrestle.”

England’s second win of the Six Nations was founded on a courageous shift in defence that saw them make 206 tackles to Scotland’s 91, although they missed a further 35.

England made over twice as many tackles as Scotland. (Adam Davy/PA)

When the Scots cut loose in the opening half-hour England were all at sea, but Borthwick was impressed by the commitment of his players, who have now produced successive one-point wins having previously lost seven in a row against top-tier opposition by narrow margins.

“I’d point out how hard the team run for each other, which is definitely something that’s developed,” he said.

“I’m believer that you get back what you put in. I’m a believer that if you keep trying to do the right things, if you keep working hard, you will get regarded.

“It’s the way I was brought up, it’s the way I believe in. So that’s what we will continue to do. There’s the making here of a really good team.”

Back rows Tom Curry and Tom Willis enter the second fallow week with knocks after suffering a dead leg and concussion respectively. England’s next assignment is against Italy at Twickenham in a fortnight.