Warriors coach Kerr channels Jurgen Klopp's 'f*****g giants' post-game interview

STEVE KERR TOOK a leaf out of Jurgen Klopp’s book and labelled his Golden State Warriors side “fucking giants” after they saw out a 104-99 victory over the Houston Rockets without Kevin Durant.

Warriors star Durant will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday after leaving Game 5 late in the third quarter on Wednesday with a calf injury, although Kerr has today told The Athletic that the 2014 MVP is “not going to play Game 6″.

However, even without Durant, the defending NBA champions were able to move into a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semi-final series last night.

Liverpool manager Klopp hailed his side as “fucking mentality giants” in a live television interview after they produced an astonishing fightback to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final on Tuesday.

Warriors head coach Kerr apologised to his mother for quoting the German when describing his side.

Steve Kerr curses on TV while quoting Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "Our boys are fucking giants" pic.twitter.com/kqmHqGrWqy — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 9, 2019

“If Kevin is out, then what you saw in the fourth quarter is what you’re going to have to see going forward,” Kerr said when asked how the Warriors would cope without Durant.

“We’re going to have to find a way, but we got it done today. I don’t know if you’re a soccer fan, but Liverpool came out with one of the great wins in soccer history [on Tuesday] and after the match their manager, Jurgen Klopp, said: ‘Young kids in Liverpool are probably asleep right now, so I’m just going to go ahead and say it but our boys are fucking giants.’ That’s what he said.

“I know how he feels, so I apologise to my mom, who is probably watching, but our guys are fucking giants.”

He then quipped to a reporter: “After dark I’m a different guy, right?! Sorry mom.”

Kerr was impressed with the way the Warriors stepped up when Durant departed, particularly Stephen Curry, who scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

He added: “They responded beautifully. We have to play differently because he’s such a huge part of what we do, and I think you saw Steph go into a different mode when Kevin went out injured.

“He had to be the offensive fulcrum, he knew things were going to run through him and he took over that fourth quarter. It wasn’t a great night for him until that point, but he was brilliant in the fourth when we really needed him.”

