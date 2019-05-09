This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warriors coach Kerr channels Jurgen Klopp's 'f*****g giants' post-game interview

Steve Kerr apologised to his mother after using an expletive to describe the Golden State Warriors after they took a series lead.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 6:15 PM
59 minutes ago 1,500 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4627492
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Image: PA
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Image: PA

STEVE KERR TOOK a leaf out of Jurgen Klopp’s book and labelled his Golden State Warriors side “fucking giants” after they saw out a 104-99 victory over the Houston Rockets without Kevin Durant.

Warriors star Durant will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday after leaving Game 5 late in the third quarter on Wednesday with a calf injury, although Kerr has today told The Athletic that the 2014 MVP is “not going to play Game 6″.

However, even without Durant, the defending NBA champions were able to move into a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semi-final series last night.

Liverpool manager Klopp hailed his side as “fucking mentality giants” in a live television interview after they produced an astonishing fightback to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final on Tuesday.

Warriors head coach Kerr apologised to his mother for quoting the German when describing his side.

“If Kevin is out, then what you saw in the fourth quarter is what you’re going to have to see going forward,” Kerr said when asked how the Warriors would cope without Durant.

“We’re going to have to find a way, but we got it done today. I don’t know if you’re a soccer fan, but Liverpool came out with one of the great wins in soccer history [on Tuesday] and after the match their manager, Jurgen Klopp, said: ‘Young kids in Liverpool are probably asleep right now, so I’m just going to go ahead and say it but our boys are fucking giants.’ That’s what he said.

“I know how he feels, so I apologise to my mom, who is probably watching, but our guys are fucking giants.”

He then quipped to a reporter: “After dark I’m a different guy, right?! Sorry mom.”

Kerr was impressed with the way the Warriors stepped up when Durant departed, particularly Stephen Curry, who scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

He added: “They responded beautifully. We have to play differently because he’s such a huge part of what we do, and I think you saw Steph go into a different mode when Kevin went out injured.

“He had to be the offensive fulcrum, he knew things were going to run through him and he took over that fourth quarter. It wasn’t a great night for him until that point, but he was brilliant in the fourth when we really needed him.”

- Omni

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie