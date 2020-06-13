'Winning the league without fans won't be the same'

Unlike previous years, Liverpool will not be allowed to have a victory parade until social distancing measures ease.

LIVERPOOL LEGEND STEVE McManaman is in no doubt about two things, firstly that a league title is finally on its way back to Anfield, secondly that it will be somewhat anti-climatic when the moment comes.

Having waited so long, Liverpool players and fans inevitably want to celebrate the moment together. Yet they can’t. No spectators will be at their games, no victory parade will be allowed pass through the city.

“It’ll be fantastic when it happens but the fans are not going to be there,” McManaman said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.



“Further down the line, the fans will be allowed in, they can celebrate properly then and have a parade round the city.

“But you saw the reaction of the fans when Liverpool brought home the Champions League. If they win the league after 30 years, they will celebrate, but it won’t be the same as being at the ground and celebrating with the team.”

Task number one is getting over the line. With a 25-point advantage, that will happen. Task number two, is beating the target Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side set when they notched up 100 points in the 2017-18 season. With nine games left, Liverpool can finish with a maximum total of 109.

“The team’s league record is phenomenal this season,” McManaman said. “Great teams go on to win then win again and be serial winners, but in a one-off season, Liverpool will go down as the best really.

“Everton is a great game to have first up. It’s a derby match so they’ll have to be at it straight away, they’ll have to hit the ground running. And I think they will now say ‘we’ve got nine games left, we want to beat Manchester City’s record’.”