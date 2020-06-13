This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 13 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Winning the league without fans won't be the same'

Steve McManaman reckons Liverpool can beat Manchester City’s record points tally when Premier League resumes.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 9:40 AM
28 minutes ago 381 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5122032
Unlike previous years, Liverpool will not be allowed to have a victory parade until social distancing measures ease.
Image: PA
Unlike previous years, Liverpool will not be allowed to have a victory parade until social distancing measures ease.
Unlike previous years, Liverpool will not be allowed to have a victory parade until social distancing measures ease.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL LEGEND STEVE McManaman is in no doubt about two things, firstly that a league title is finally on its way back to Anfield, secondly that it will be somewhat anti-climatic when the moment comes.

Having waited so long, Liverpool players and fans inevitably want to celebrate the moment together. Yet they can’t. No spectators will be at their games, no victory parade will be allowed pass through the city.

“It’ll be fantastic when it happens but the fans are not going to be there,” McManaman said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Further down the line, the fans will be allowed in, they can celebrate properly then and have a parade round the city.

“But you saw the reaction of the fans when Liverpool brought home the Champions League. If they win the league after 30 years, they will celebrate, but it won’t be the same as being at the ground and celebrating with the team.”

Task number one is getting over the line. With a 25-point advantage, that will happen. Task number two, is beating the target Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side set when they notched up 100 points in the 2017-18 season. With nine games left, Liverpool can finish with a maximum total of 109.

“The team’s league record is phenomenal this season,” McManaman said. “Great teams go on to win then win again and be serial winners, but in a one-off season, Liverpool will go down as the best really.

“Everton is a great game to have first up. It’s a derby match so they’ll have to be at it straight away, they’ll have to hit the ground running. And I think they will now say ‘we’ve got nine games left, we want to beat Manchester City’s record’.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie