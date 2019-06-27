This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerrard told ‘Rangers are a bigger club than Newcastle’ as McCoist issues hands-off warning

Ally McCoist is hoping to see Rangers boss Gerrard stay put at Ibrox amid interest from St James Park.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 1:48 PM
35 minutes ago 1,101 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4699708
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

STEVEN GERRARD HAS been told that “Rangers are a bigger club” than Newcastle, with Ally McCoist hoping to see reported interest from St James’ Park fended off.

Those on Tyneside are in the market for a new manager. Rafael Benitez will be moving on at the end of his contract, leaving an ambitious Premier League club in need of somebody to fill a coaching void.

It has been suggested that Liverpool legend Gerrard, who has spent just one season in management with Rangers, could be targeted.

McCoist, though, sees no reason for the man in charge at Ibrox to head back south, with the Gers legend telling talkSPORT: “Good managers and good coaches get headhunted.

“I would probably say the same regarding Steven as I would Frank Lampard. The timing is not really perfect, I wouldn’t have thought.

“I think everybody automatically sees Steven go down the same route that Frank looks as though he’s going down himself and that is a return to the club that you became a hero and a legend at.”

McCoist added on the potential draw of a Premier League post: “I think Rangers are a bigger club. I think Newcastle play in a far better league.

Rafa Benitez with Liam Buckley Rafael Benitez will officially part ways with Newcastle when his current contract expires at the end of June. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“That’s the way I see it at this moment in time, and you know what I think of North-East football, I absolutely love the people of the North East and I love the football in the North East, but what kind of step would it be for Steven Gerrard?

“They’re both massive clubs. They’re actually similar clubs in terms of their support.

“I think they’ve got absolutely fanatical support. Great support. Best supporters in the country I feel, so I’m not sure where I’d sit on it to be honest with you, but I’m not sure right now it would be a great move for Steven Gerrard, because he certainly has unfinished business at Rangers.

“I wish Newcastle all the very best in their search for a new manager, but leave ours.”

Gerrard is not the only name said to be in the frame for Newcastle, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Arsene Wenger having also been linked with the Magpies.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie