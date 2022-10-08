Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

'I am doing everything I can around the clock, every minute of every day' - Gerrard

The former Liverpool and England captain’s position at Villa Park came under scrutiny after a poor start to the season.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,161 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888015
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Steven Gerrard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ASTON VILLA boss Steven Gerrard says he is not “out of the woods” in terms of being under pressure.

The former Liverpool and England captain’s position at Villa Park came under scrutiny after a poor start to the season.

Things are turning around after three unbeaten games – including a draw against Manchester City – but Gerrard says facing questions about his future is part of the job.

“There are managers under pressure, I don’t think I am out of the woods,” he said.

“But when you take on these big projects and challenges you have to expect periods when it is tough and suffer and dig in, not listen too much to external noise and focus on what you believe in.

“I back myself in these situations that I can get the team into a better place and I continue to do that.”

Gerrard’s side can continue their revival when they visit Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The 42-year-old is not leaving anything to chance in his bid to get Villa up the table.

“I am all in here,” he said. “I am doing everything I can around the clock, every minute of every day I am looking for opportunities for us to be better as a group and push my staff and players to demand more and get in a better position.

“I am living and breathing that around the clock. Even when I am switching off it is in the back of my mind. That is what I am paid to do.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Matt Cash and Callum Chambers could return to the squad at the City Ground after recent injuries.

Ludwig Augustinsson is definitely out with a hamstring injury while Leon Bailey is a doubt with a small muscle injury.

Lucas Digne is still several weeks away from fitness.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie