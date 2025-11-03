Ulster centre Stewart Moore joins Newcastle Red Bulls on loan

ULSTER’S STEWART MOORE has signed for Newcastle Red Bulls on loan.

The 26-year-old centre joins the English Premiership club until the end of the season.

Moore has made 83 appearances for Ulster, scoring 17 tries while accumulating vast URC and European experience.

Advertisement

The Antrim native, who can also play wing or full-back, is a former Ireland U20 international and scored twice for Emerging Ireland during their 2022 tour to South Africa.

Already in camp with Newcastle, Moore is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s exciting to be joining the club at the start of their new era under Red Bull, and it will be interesting to experience it first-hand,” he said.

“I came over on the ferry on Friday, and I know Newcastle fairly well because my sister went to went to university here, so I’ve been over quite a few times. My dad was actually born in Newcastle and my late grandfather played for Northern Rugby club, so I feel like I’ve got a connection with the place.

“It’s a great city, I’m looking forward to seeing what the club is like, and even though it’s just until the end of the season I’m determined to come in and make things happen as quickly as possible.”

Newcastle Red Bulls head coach Alan Dickens added: “It’s great to be able to add a quality player like Stewart into our squad, and to have him in camp with us this week.

“He has played at a good level with Ulster for a number of years now, he has a bank of experience to call upon and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact he will have for us during the remainder of the season.”