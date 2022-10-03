Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 3 October 2022
Setback for Stockdale as Ulster wing goes for scan on his ankle

The 26-year-old had only just returned from a year out of the game.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 3 Oct 2022, 4:22 PM
23 minutes ago 493 Views 1 Comment
Stockdale in the rain in Belfast on Friday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Stockdale in the rain in Belfast on Friday.
Stockdale in the rain in Belfast on Friday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER WING JACOB Stockdale has been dealt a setback, with his province confirming that he needs a scan on his new ankle injury.

The Ireland international was forced off at half time of Ulster’s defeat to Leinster in the URC on Friday night, just three games into his return from a year on the sidelines.

Stockdale sustained an injury to his right ankle against Leinster and was sent for an MRI scan on the issue today.

Ulster have confirmed that this new injury is unrelated to the left ankle issue that kept him out of the game for a year.

While Ulster have not yet confirmed the results of Stockdale’s MRI scan, the fresh issue is an obvious blow for the 26-year-old.

Stockdale impressed for Ulster against Scarlets two weekends ago, looking sharp and fit but he now faces another stint out of action with this right ankle injury.

His most recent cap for Ireland came in the summer of 2021 and Stockdale could now miss out on a possible return during the upcoming November Tests.

Andy Farrell’s side kick-off their autumn campaign against South Africa in five weekends’ time, so Stockdale would likely need to return before that in order to convince the Ireland boss to recall him.

Meanwhile, Ulster confirmed that hooker Rob Herring suffered a concussion against Leinster and will now go through the return-to-play protocols.

Ulster face the Ospreys in Belfast this Saturday.

Murray Kinsella
